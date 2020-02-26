Stapleton tours new Missoula County Elections Office, expresses concern

Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton expressed concerns about traffic and accessibility during a tour Wednesday of Missoula County's new elections office.

"The first thing that got my attention walking in the building, aside from being excited about a new voting location, was how difficult it was to get here because of the traffic," Stapleton said. "Just as an observer, I think that that's a work in progress to make sure that it's accessible. … If you anticipate a high voter turnout and lots of energy on an election, you've got to have several ways for people to get in and out of the building."

Stapleton said he plans to reach out to the Montana Department of Transportation this week to aid communication with the county regarding traffic.

"We could have a really serious traffic issue, and I would not have known that had I not come in person," Stapleton said.