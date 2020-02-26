Stapleton tours new Missoula County Elections Office, expresses concern

Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton expressed concerns about traffic and accessibility during a tour Wednesday of Missoula County's new elections office.
"The first thing that got my attention walking in the building, aside from being excited about a new voting location, was how difficult it was to get here because of the traffic," Stapleton said. "Just as an observer, I think that that's a work in progress to make sure that it's accessible. … If you anticipate a high voter turnout and lots of energy on an election, you've got to have several ways for people to get in and out of the building."
Stapleton said he plans to reach out to the Montana Department of Transportation this week to aid communication with the county regarding traffic.
"We could have a really serious traffic issue, and I would not have known that had I not come in person," Stapleton said.
Bradley Seaman, the Missoula County interim elections administrator who guided Stapleton and Dana Corson, Montana's elections director, during their first visit through the new Russell Street facility, said the elections center "may or may not be ready" for the June 2 primary election. County commissioners are considering Seaman and Gavin Weise for the elections administrator position and are expected to announce their decision Thursday.
The county is aware of the challenges and is working on ensuring it has a backup plan, Seaman said. The new location includes a main office building, as well as an adjacent building the county plans to use for late and same-day registration, and ballot tabulation on election days.
"Our goal for the primary election is access to the building and function," Seaman said. "Our goal for the November (election) is a final plan, having this site fully finished and developed and ready to go."
Reaching those goals will require securing power and internet for the elections center building, ensuring ADA accessibility, and completing site work on the elections center building, which currently looks like an empty warehouse. The county is also working on adding potential drop-off locations and creating communications plans to let voters know where they can vote.
Seaman said the Missoula County elections office has a construction team that is working on a few different site plans alongside city planners, designers and architects to help figure out the best traffic flow, in addition to working with Mountain Line on a potential shuttle service and Missoula in Motion on a possible "bike to the polls" initiative.
"My main goal is access for voters, making sure that people get good service on election day," Seaman said.
Seaman said the backup plan is to have late and same-day registration at the fairgrounds if the building is not prepared in time for the primary elections.
During his visit, Stapleton, who is running for election to the U.S. House, said he also wants to make sure that voters of Montana feel "completely secure with our process" and hopes that counties across the state use federal grant money announced last week to bolster security.
The Missoula County Elections Office will receive about $135,000 out of $3.1 million Congress awarded to the state of Montana.
Seaman said he anticipates that the Missoula office will spend the money on key cards, security cameras, updated computers and other costs of moving into the new location.
"We can use that to support election security and not necessarily pass those costs on the taxpayers," Seaman said.
Stapleton said he views cyber and physical security as important. "There's a lot of distrust right now in America" surrounding elections, he said, adding that "both sides have spewed hacking" allegations in addition to "legitimate, foreign stuff." Stapleton said he thinks Montana is fortunate to not have online elections.
"You can't hack into something that's not online," Stapleton said. "But the most vulnerabilities to system are actually at the local level."
Stapleton said that although he hoped to get a new voter registration system in place by the upcoming elections, he is proud his office has ensured that all 56 counties in Montana have two-factor authentication.
"We want a high level of integrity around the voter registration process and knowing who's voting" Stapleton said.
The Missoula County Elections Office will also open equipment testing to the public in an effort for people to better understand how the county is addressing security concerns.
Seaman said that although the office has a lot of work ahead, it is well on its way to recruiting enough judges for election days. Within the past month, the office has surpassed its goal of 600 judges, who are paid for their time and training.
The office could still accommodate about 200 more to get up to around 800, which would allow the county provide workers with shorter shifts as opposed to a 14-hour day, he said.
The Missoula County Elections Office should know within the next month whether the new center will be ready for the primary election, he said.
"I think in the long view, Missoula County will be well served in elections for years to come," Stapleton said. "It's just the challenge of 2020 and getting it all done on our watch."