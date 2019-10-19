This time of year, Rabbi Laurie Franklin often goes out to the sukkah.
Congregation Har Shalom sets up this structure in its back garden every fall, for the weeklong Jewish holiday of Sukkot, roughly akin to a harvest celebration. The sukkah, held up by wooden posts, roofed by corn husks, and walled on three sides with thin cloth, doesn’t offer much shelter from the breeze or October chill — and that’s the point, Franklin explained.
“The sukkah is not your comfort zone,” she said. In the wake of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, respectively the Jewish New Year and Day of Atonement, “I’m starting over anew. I’m breaking habits and I’m going to put myself in a place where I’m vulnerable.”
Franklin takes on this vulnerability with a smile, and often a laugh. This fall, she isn’t just beginning a new year (5780) in the Jewish calendar. She’s also taking on a new role as the first residential rabbi for Har Shalom, the synagogue she leads. And Har Shalom is preparing to commemorate more than a century of local Jewish history.
For both the congregation and Franklin, this moment was a long time coming.
“I didn’t grow up in a religious environment,” she said. Originally from New York City, Franklin grew up in what she called “a very secularly oriented Jewish family,” guided by the values of Judaism but not observant in its practice. She long considered herself an agnostic, but found it easy to stay in touch with her tradition. “Judaism was kind of like an aerosol” in that part of the country, she said. “You didn’t even need to be involved with the Jewish community to have overlap with Jewish stuff.”
That changed in 2002, when her husband Sandy’s work brought them to Missoula. According to the Jewish Virtual Library, nearly 1.8 million Jews lived in New York last year, almost 9% of that state’s population. But it only counts 1,395 Jews in Montana, 0.1% of all residents.
Both Franklin and Har Shalom member Bert Chessin think the actual number is much higher, depending on the criteria used. But whatever the count, Franklin found that staying connected to her Jewish roots here required more effort than in New York. “Here it’s DIY,” she said. “If you’re not doing it yourself, it's not happening, it's not there to bump into, so it was partly that DIY necessity that got me into this, and got me to confront what was important to me in my Jewish upbringing.”
Her involvement with Har Shalom started off as a search for company over Hanukkah, “and it kind of went from there,” she said. Encouraged by a president of the congregation, Toba Winston, she attended Union for Reform Judaism workshops on congregational leadership, “and from those workshops I got pretty excited and wanted to bring things back to the congregation.”
Har Shalom has been active in Missoula for 60 years, according to its website, and Franklin estimates it currently has between 60 and 70 member households. When Franklin first got involved, “I think we were, as a community really diffuse.” But "it feels like over time … the fabric of the community has gotten denser,” she said. It moved into a permanent location alongside Garden City Montessori in 2007, and boasts an ever-growing library, along with an ark for the Torah scrolls made with local materials.
But even as the congregation coalesced and Franklin’s involvement grew, Har Shalom still lacked a full-time rabbi. A rabbi would visit for High Holidays, and student rabbis would visit around once a month.
“Because of the trainings I had, I started to supplement what the student rabbis were doing (and) created a little group of people that helped to lead services, which we did on alternate weekends.”
Then, around 2008 or 2009, the thought of becoming a rabbi crossed her mind.
“The idea bubbled up (that) I just really want to do this kind of leadership, I want to learn more, I need to learn much more in order to be effective, and one way to do that is to study for the rabbinate.”
Not wanting to leave Missoula, Franklin found a distance-learning program through the ALEPH Alliance for Jewish Renewal, and spent years mastering the topics required for ordination: the Talmud, the Torah, history, theology and Hebrew. These traditions stretch back centuries. But for one of her projects — a rabbinic decision about an unsettled issue in worship — Franklin found a way to adapt them to modern-day Montana.
During this past week’s Jewish holiday, Sukkot, there’s a ritual of binding together date palm, willow and myrtle branches into a bunch called a lulav, holding a citrus fruit called the etrog, and waving them in six directions, in what Franklin calls a “holiness antenna.”
“What I wrote about was how taking the lulav has some problems in our contemporary society,” she said. Its Near Eastern ingredients must often be flown into the United States, giving it a hefty carbon footprint, and growing a flawless etrog fruit typically takes pesticides. “Is there not conflict between using these agricultural techniques which are putting toxins into the environment to celebrate harvest?” she asked.
“So I proposed that it might be possible to create a local lulav with items that grow in a place where each person lives that might fulfill the same role.” For last year’s Sukkot, Franklin made such a lulav out of homegrown corn sprouts and oregano, local willow branches and, in place of the etrog, a Ponderosa pine cone.
You have free articles remaining.
Her take on the tradition and other studies passed muster with the ALEPH Alliance on Jewish Revival, which ordained her as a rabbi this past January. Har Shalom was to welcome Franklin into her new role with an installation ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19. “It’s an affirmation of the fact that the community decided that they would like me to be their rabbi,” she said.
“It feels pretty cool,” Franklin said. “It feels wonderful and sort of humbling at the same time.”
*
The past few months have been busy ones for Har Shalom — and not always for good reasons.
Last fall and winter, anti-Semitic flyers and graffiti appeared around Missoula. Franklin worked with other faith leaders and Missoula Mayor John Engen’s office to plan a response, culminating in last month’s “Missoula Together” event. Meanwhile, one of Har Shalom’s members, Bert Chessin, had a different idea.
“Last December I stuck my neck out," said Chessin. " … I said, ‘Why don’t we do an exhibit on the history of Jews in Missoula?'”
The Jewish presence in Montana is small, but storied, and Chessin knew someone with a link to that past: Brenda Henry, the great-granddaughter of Herman Kohn. Kohn, originally from Bohemia in the modern-day Czech Republic, immigrated to New York in 1857, made his way to the rough frontier town of Missoula and found success in a variety of ventures: harness-making and saddlery, jewelry and a loan office. He even purchased the clock that now stands in front of the Florence Hotel on a return trip to Europe.
Long before Har Shalom moved into its present location on Russell Street, Jewish immigrants worshiped in Masonic lodges and wherever else they could find space, all while prospering on the American frontier. Chessin and another Har Shalom member, Paul Kingsford, spent months seeking them out in archives and family albums. in addition to Kohn, they found Jacob Leiser, the first Jew in Missoula — and among the first 50 families — when he arrived in 1870; Daniel Bandmann, who settled on a Hell Gate ranch in 1887 after a globetrotting theatrical career; Louis Levine, a University of Montana labor economist who unionized the faculty there in 1920 and advised the nascent United Nations after World War II.
In a Kohn family album, they made a surprising discovery: photos of three Salish elders — Bitterroot Jim Sapiye, Joe Lamoose and Big Sam — marked “friends of the family.”
“That was completely unexpected and opened up a whole new piece of the story,” Chessin said. Working with the Salish-Pend d’Oreille Culture Committee, they determined that the Kohn family had an amicable trading relationship with the local tribes. At a time when Jews were fleeing persecution in Europe, and the Bitterroot Salish faced relocation to the Flathead Indian Reservation, “we have to believe there was some kind of natural affinity between the Jews and Native Americans” in at least some cases, Kingsford said.
The exhibit they assembled with these photos and stories, “Leiser’s Footsteps: Missoula's Jewish Treasures” opens in the Hammond Arcade beneath the Wilma Sunday, Oct. 20, and moves to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula in 2020. Eventually, Kingsford and Chessin hope to expand it to cover Montana Jewish history.
With hate incidents on the rise, offerings like these can be vital, Franklin said.
“One of the things that we've been dealing with is a rise in white supremacist activity, and rather than being reactive to these incidents as they happen, it feels good to affirm identity by making an opportunity for people to literally explore their roots.”
She hopes to build on this success in the future, fundraising for more cultural and academic offerings that will enable Har Shalom to serve as a center for Jewish life — and a place for Jews to reconnect with their faith, as she has. “It’s happening for many American Jews …(realizing) ‘Oh, I'm Jewish, what does that mean? How does that work for me?' A center like this gives people an opportunity to explore that.”
Franklin, for her part, plans to continue seeking those opportunities.
“For me, being a rabbi is not an end point at all,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot, and there’s an infinite amount left to learn, so it’s just an exploration.”