You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State adds 1 new COVID-19 case
topical top story

State adds 1 new COVID-19 case

Gallatin County confirmed its third case of coronavirus in two days. The county has led the state in total cases with 149 total, but currently has three active cases. 

There are 20 active cases statewide. State officials reported that a case in Yellowstone County is no longer positive, and has been removed from statewide data. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News