State ag official visits Missoula school-run butcher shop

Value-added products like pulled-pork sandwiches can add over $1,000 to the value of a hog, according to Tom Andrus, the agriculture education teacher at Missoula County Public Schools.
Especially if students process the animal in-house, the financial returns are much greater than just selling the animal as cuts of meat.
So when a tractor breaks and they need a $25,000 part, that money comes in handy because the entire enterprise, called School House Meats, is financially self-sufficient.
“It’s actually really hard to make ends meet, and it’s a struggle all the time,” Andrus said. “(The program) has to pay for itself. And now that we have our meat lab, it’s opened up a lot of opportunities for us to think about ways we can improve this place.”
On Tuesday, Andrus hosted Christy Clark, the acting director of the Montana Department of Agriculture, along with some of Clark’s marketing and development staff to talk about promoting value-added products.
“This administration, the governor’s office has a real emphasis on value-added agriculture,” Clark said. “It’s really important to them, to add that next step.”
She said $125 for a pig, compared with $1,200 for processed products made from that pig, is a huge difference.
“You add all the value,” she said. “And so we’re really trying to focus on not just shipping raw commodities out of the state, which is what we do a lot of, but actually trying to capture that middle step. And then hopefully that middle step also equates into more money for the farmers and adds another business into that gap.”
Over 300 high school students take classes at the Missoula County Public Schools’ Agriculture Education Center. There’s a working farm with cattle, sheep, pigs and chickens. Kids learn how to raise, slaughter, process and sell meat to the community.
Instead of raising animals and then sending them to a meatpacking facility and trying to eke out a profit by selling the resulting cuts of meat, Andrus is trying to maximize revenue by teaching the students every step of the process. Now, they’re making things like pepper sticks and salamis and sausages, which bring in much more money than just a frozen pound of raw meat.
Both Clark and Andrus said that there’s a shortage of meat processing capacity in Montana and across the nation due to a tight labor market and other effects from the pandemic. So the butcher shop operated by the school district actually gets calls all the time from people in the community needing animals processed. They sell hot dogs and hamburger meat to the district for the school lunch program and they’re even building a mobile concession stand.
Andrus gets asked all the time how many of his students go on to become butchers, he said. Not many actually will, but that’s not the point.
“That’s not what it’s for at all,” he said. “Some will (become butchers) and those are in high demand right now. That’s not its specific purpose. It’s definitely to give kids a chance (to learn) how to work, run a business, you know, those soft skills. And it’s hard because kids aren’t very good workers these days.”
Instead of playing video games all summer, kids can come in to the shop and get paid while learning in-demand skills, Andrus said. Even things such as machine maintenance could come in handy in different careers such as health care.
“Running that piece of equipment there isn’t that much different than running machines in a radiology department, for example,” he said, pointing to a complicated sausage-making machine in the school’s shop.
Clark and her staff said they were impressed at how Andrus’ program has become a statewide model for a self-sufficient, value-added agricultural program.
Andrus knows there are all kinds of careers that his students can enter, he said.
“This isn’t specifically for churning out butchers, you know,” he said. “This is an opportunity for students to learn where the food comes from, and it’s an opportunity to learn how to treat food safely because there’s going to be a ton of kids that work in food service.”