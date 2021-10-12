State ag official visits Missoula school-run butcher shop

Andrus gets asked all the time how many of his students go on to become butchers, he said. Not many actually will, but that’s not the point.

“That’s not what it’s for at all,” he said. “Some will (become butchers) and those are in high demand right now. That’s not its specific purpose. It’s definitely to give kids a chance (to learn) how to work, run a business, you know, those soft skills. And it’s hard because kids aren’t very good workers these days.”

Instead of playing video games all summer, kids can come in to the shop and get paid while learning in-demand skills, Andrus said. Even things such as machine maintenance could come in handy in different careers such as health care.

“Running that piece of equipment there isn’t that much different than running machines in a radiology department, for example,” he said, pointing to a complicated sausage-making machine in the school’s shop.

Clark and her staff said they were impressed at how Andrus’ program has become a statewide model for a self-sufficient, value-added agricultural program.

Andrus knows there are all kinds of careers that his students can enter, he said.

“This isn’t specifically for churning out butchers, you know,” he said. “This is an opportunity for students to learn where the food comes from, and it’s an opportunity to learn how to treat food safely because there’s going to be a ton of kids that work in food service.”

