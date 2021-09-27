State agencies seeking information on grizzly shot south of Seeley Lake

State and federal agencies are seeking information on a grizzly bear that was shot and killed south of Seeley Lake.

The dead female grizzly was discovered by a local landowner on Sept. 8, south of Woodworth Road on the boundary of the Blackfoot Clearwater Wildlife Management area, according to a Monday press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

"Wildlife officials investigated the scene and determined that the bear had two gunshot wounds and was likely killed sometime during the first weekend of September," the release said. "The adult female grizzly had been collared for research purposes and had no history of conflicts."

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction, the release said.

