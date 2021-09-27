 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State agencies seeking information on grizzly shot south of Seeley Lake
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

State agencies seeking information on grizzly shot south of Seeley Lake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

State and federal agencies are seeking information on a grizzly bear that was shot and killed south of Seeley Lake.

The dead female grizzly was discovered by a local landowner on Sept. 8, south of Woodworth Road on the boundary of the Blackfoot Clearwater Wildlife Management area, according to a Monday press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

"Wildlife officials investigated the scene and determined that the bear had two gunshot wounds and was likely killed sometime during the first weekend of September," the release said. "The adult female grizzly had been collared for research purposes and had no history of conflicts."

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction, the release said.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
2
5

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News