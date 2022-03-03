State commission votes to allow new garbage hauling competitor in Missoula

The 14-year monopoly on garbage hauling held by Republic Services in Missoula County will soon be coming to an end.

On Thursday, the Montana Public Service Commission voted 3-2 to allow a competitor, Bozeman-based L&L Site Services, to enter the market.

Commissioner Jennifer Fielder, who represents the district that contains Missoula County, voted in favor of granting L&L a Class D license to operate here.

“This is an incredibly important case and should not be taken lightly,” Fielder said. “It is not enjoyable at all to rule against a large company in my district and its supporters, but it would be a grave injustice to deny the license.”

Republic Services is an Arizona-based, publicly traded company that has more than 16,000 trucks in more than 40 states. They haul nearly 200,000 tons of trash into the landfill every year in Missoula. The company had hired high-powered attorney Bill Mercer, a state legislator, to fight against L&L's application.

Missoula has only had one garbage hauler since roughly 1979. In 2008, Republic Services purchased Allied Waste, which was at the time the only garbage hauler in the county. Since then, Republic has been the only game in town.

In a statement, Republic Services made it clear that they don't agree with the vote.

"While we respect the Public Service Commission’s decision-making process, we are disappointed with the outcome," Republic Service's statement read. "We will review the Public Service Commission’s order once it is issued and make decisions on next steps. In the meantime, we remain committed to serving our customers and the community."

Commissioners Brad Johnson and Randy Pinocci voted against granting the license. Commissioners Tony O’Donnell and James Brown joined Fielder in voting yes.

Johnson said he is a “fierce supporter of the free market system” and thinks competition is a good thing, but he didn’t think L&L met all the criteria they are required to meet according to state law.

Johnson thought the commission was right when they denied L&L an application in 2019 and no significant new evidence was presented this time, he said. A lawyer for the commission, Zach Rogala, agreed with Johnson on that point.

“In my view they failed to submit the requisite level of detailed evidence about their fitness to operate and failed to submit the requisite detailed evidence that justifies the need for another carrier,” Johnson said. “It has nothing to do with my views of the free market and competition, but that pesky dang thing called the law.”

Fielder said the commissioners were tasked with deciding whether L&L’s application met a four-point “public convenience and necessity standard.” They had to decide whether L&L is fit and able to perform the proposed public service, if L&L demonstrates a public need, if Republic Services had met that need, and whether granting a new license to a competitor would cause the incumbent harm contrary to the public interest.

On all four points, Fielder felt it was in the best interests of the citizens of Missoula County to grant the license to L&L, she said.

“On question one, there is no question,” she said.

L&L is currently hauling demolition debris to Tri-County Disposal in Helena and already provides recycling services in Missoula, she added.

Fielder said L&L has seen explosive growth in the last decade in Gallatin County and now has profit margins of 20%. She noted that the company is on solid financial ground and has already bought a three-acre parcel in Missoula County able to accommodate 100 trucks for expanded operations.

On the second question, Fielder believes there is absolutely a public need, she said. The Missoula market is 100% saturated by only one provider and Republic Services is highly profitable.

“The answer is yes, they have demonstrated a need for lower rates,” she said.

On the third point, Fielder believes Republic Services is not meeting the needs of county residents, she said. Witnesses testified that Republic does not service many of the county’s smaller roads and alleys, meaning people have to push small containers, sometimes through mud, snow and ice, to get to larger containers where Republic will pick them up.

L&L meets all customers right at their homes in Gallatin County by using smaller, four-wheel drive vehicles, she said.

Republic performs pickups in the middle of the night, which contributes to “problematic unsanitary conditions” because waste is left out for wild animals to get at it for long periods of time, she said.

“In contrast, L&L starts their routes early in the morning so people can put their trash out on the same day of service instead of leaving it overnight and subjecting it to wildlife mischief," she continued.

Unlike Republic, L&L will not charge rural customers higher rates, she said.

“L&L has demonstrated an ability to provide more customer-friendly pricing and that is very much in the public interest,” she said. “A troubling fact for me is despite numerous complaints, Republic downplayed them as if they were inconsequential and insignificant.”

On the fourth point, Republic’s own testimony demonstrated that they will not be significantly harmed by a competitor, Fielder said.

“They are a large, highly profitable company and fully capable of bearing competition,” she said. “It is likely to impact their bottom line but not put them out of business. It may actually stir them to serve the public better. The thing that would be most contrary to the public interest would be my colleagues’ failure to grant the license. The service territory has exhibited the need for better pricing and better service.”

It's not clear yet where L&L Site Services will take the trash they collect, because Republic Services operates the landfill in Missoula. L&L hauls its debris to Helena. The company does business in Missoula County as Grizzly Disposal & Recycling.

The owner of L&L, Lance Johnson, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In public testimony, former Tri-County Disposal manager Dave Duffy said that having trucks from two different companies operating on the same streets and alleys will be a nuisance for county residents.

Another Missoula County resident, Michelle McLinden, said she has had major problems with Republic Services and they have refused to correct the issues.

“Their systems are archaic and there’s no need for them to upgrade systems and no need to provide quality control because they are the only system in the city,” she said. “They are in control and the rest of us are at their mercy. We have had it with this monopoly. Compared to L&L Site Services, who services our properties in Bozeman, (Republic’s) services are inadequate and awful.”

