POLSON - A Lake County prosecutor has scaled back his case against a school bus contractor accused of smoking and dealing meth where he worked.
Scott William Johnson of Polson both owned and drove buses for Johnson Transportation, which contracted with St. Ignatius Public Schools. Last June, he was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, endangering the welfare of children and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs — felonies that he had allegedly committed on St. Ignatius school buses and in its bus barn.
But chemical testing undercut these claims, and on Thursday, after months of legal wrangling, Lake County District Court Judge Deborah “Kim” Christopher accepted a motion by County Attorney James Lapotka to drop the endangerment and criminal distribution charges.
They stemmed from an arrest in May 2018. when Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Read observed a drug sale to Johnson. A subsequent traffic stop and search turned up a meth pipe. According to court documents, Johnson admitted he had just purchased meth and had smoked about ten minutes before being stopped, and Deputy Read found 3.5 grams of meth under the driver’s seat of his car.
Criminal possession of dangerous drugs carries a maximum penalty of five years and $50,000 fine. And Johnson’s crimes went further, Lapotka alleged last June.
“Deputy Read interviewed a citizen informant who stated that they purchased methamphetamine from the Defendant on or about May 18, 2018 in exchange for a combination of cash and sexual services, and had done so numerous times per month this year,” he wrote.
“The informant stated that they would sometimes smoke methamphetamine in the bus barn and that the Defendant smoked methamphetamine on the other yellow busses and it was concerning to them because kids use those busses. The Informant told investigators they witnessed the Defendant load methamphetamine into a pipe on the bus one time and spill it on the bus while smoking.” It was, this unnamed informant said, ‘the ‘sports bus’ used by the St. Ignatius High School teams.
Lee Yelin, owner and president of Missoula environmental consulting firm Water Rights, Inc., sampled three buses and the barn in June. The sports bus, the barn, and the the yellow bus that Johnson sometimes drove had tested positive for meth, Lapotka wrote in his June 21 charging documents.
In addition to possession, he found probable cause to charge Johnson with endangering the welfare of children, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
He also noted that “samples were collected and sent to a laboratory for further analysis.” Those tests would prove vital for the case. Drug residue can spread far and wide, and its presence doesn’t always imply a crime, or threaten health. One 2009 study found that as much as 90 percent of paper money circulating in U.S. cities may be contaminated with cocaine.
Montana law requires decontamination if meth is found in amounts greater than .1 micrograms per 100 square centimeters of surface area. A regular-strength aspirin tablet contains 3.25 million times more active ingredient. Even the state's low standard is well below the danger zone, Yellin said. “Based on all the studies that are performed to date, 1.5 is where we start to see an impact in lab animals.”
At the District Board’s June 12 meeting, Superintendent Jason Sargent said “that the buses did test positive but only for trace amounts and the amounts were lower on the index than required cleaning,” according to meeting minutes.
The bus barn would need to be professionally cleaned, at a cost Sargent estimated at $15,000-$25,000. The board rescinded its contract with Johnson Transportation on June 25, and on August 16, signed a new one with Smyth Transportation.
By early fall, the court case was headed for resolution as well. Yellin completed further tests on the sports bus in August. One test site showed .073 micrograms, while another had .28, above the state’s threshold, but still too low, in Yellin’s view, to indicate drug use there. The informant’s testimony “doesn’t jibe with the results I got,” he said.
Lapotka, the prosecutor, and Britt Cotter, Johnson’s attorney, prepared a plea agreement in which Johnson would plead guilty to the criminal possession charge, reimburse the school district at least $11,765 for cleaning the bus barn and serve 30 days in jail, with the possibility of credit for time spent in treatment. The state would drop the endangering the welfare of children and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs charges.
They submitted the agreement to the court Sept. 27. But a long, tangled dispute delayed the case for months.
At the time, Judge Christopher was running for re-election against public defender Ashley Morigeau. To keep politics from influencing the case, she scheduled the sentencing hearing for Nov. 8, after the election. But in the meantime, St. Ignatius High School High School and Middle School Principal Shawn Hendrickson denounced the plea deal — and Christopher.
“This must go to a jury trial, no plea accepted!” he wrote on Facebook. He called the deal “a travesty and one of the most injust (sic) things to happen in our valley in recent years. Well, Kim is up for reelection in a month Mission/Valley folks. If this outrages you, make your voices heard in the voting booth.” Hendrickson did not reply to a Missoulian request for comment.
On Oct. 31, Christopher requested Hendrickson, Sargent, and School Board chairman Peter Matt “to appear and explain their actions so as to resolve the social media storm about the case that had been woven into the case by the Principal of the St. Ignatius Schools.”
She won re-election, and after they had been cross-examined Nov. 8, Christopher continued the sentencing to Nov. 29. At that hearing, she rejected the plea agreement
She listed several reasons for doing so in a later order re-capping the case: a lack of explanation of key information, concerns about children’s exposure to meth, the state’s representation of a key witness and the facts outlined in the affidavit submitted with the original charges.
A jury trial was scheduled for April 22. “Given the concerns that had reached the Court and which were presented to the parties, the only appropriate resolution was to require the people to decide the facts in this case,” she wrote.
But Britt Cotter, Johnson’s attorney, saw otherwise. On Jan. 11, he filed a request with the Montana Supreme Court to remove Christopher from the case, arguing that “Judge Christopher’s decision to reject the plea agreement is not based on evidence or testimony properly submitted before the Court for consideration,” and that she had “permitted her political and other interests or relationships to influence her judicial conduct or judgment.”
And so the case paused again until Jan. 18, when the Supreme Court rejected the request. On Feb. 7, Lapotka and Cotter filed a motion to dismiss the distribution and endangerment charges, and requested that Christopher reconsider the Sept. 27 plea agreement.
This time, they included the ultra-low levels of meth detected on the sports bus, .073 and .028. Yelin said the latter amount was a typo and should have been .28, above the state's safety limit but still too to indicate use.
“Certified consultants for the State have indicated that an individual smoking methamphetamine on a bus should leave higher levels than this,” Lapotka wrote.
As for the informant who told the sheriff’s deputies about those activities, “That witness is a known and admitted drug user with several recent felony charges. Often times in drug distribution cases witnesses have similar credibility issues.” Lapotka noted that these reasons alone didn’t discount the testimony, “the lack of methamphetamine contamination pursuant to state law definitions makes it impossible for the State to prove any exposure to children on the bus, let alone demonstrate that such exposure was done by this Defendant purposely or knowingly.”
After a hearing Wednesday at which Yelin predicted he could find traces of meth on any dollar bill in the courtroom or shopping cart in the area, Judge Christopher agreed and dismissed the two charges. In her order, she also noted that the state could not prove that students could access the contaminated bus barn.
Both Cotter, Johnson’s attorney, and Sargent, the superintendent, declined to comment on the matter, citing the remaining charge that Johnson still faces. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 14 at 9 a.m.