Jeannette Rankin left Missoula more than a century ago and made a name for herself in state and national politics.
The hometown of the nation’s first congresswoman has long had a hall on the university campus, a park at the south end of the Madison Street Bridge and a peace center on South Higgins Avenue named for her. And Jeannette Rankin elementary schools opened last fall in Missoula and Kalispell.
Now bills in Helena and Washington, D.C., are in the works that would name a five-mile stretch of Interstate 90 through Missoula and the post office on West Kent for the suffragist, peace activist and pioneering politician.
Rep. Kim Dudik, D-Missoula, is sponsoring House Bill 719 in the Montana Legislature to honor Rankin (1880-1973) by dubbing I-90 between milepost 101 and 106 the Jeannette Rankin Memorial Highway. The House Transportation Committee approved the idea 14-0 last Thursday, and the full House passed it 81-17 the following day, transmitting it to the Senate.
Back east, Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte introduced legislation on Thursday in the U.S. Senate and House, respectively, to name Missoula’s central post office in her name.
Betsy Mulligan-Dague, executive director of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, applauded both bills.
“The more we can get word out about her and about her work and, I think, her courage in the world, is great,” she said Monday. “It’s a great story and great inspiration for people, and people today need hope and inspiration, so it’s wonderful to see it happen.”
Dudik’s bill encompasses the stretch of I-90 from the Reserve Street interchange to past the Van Buren Street exit. Jeannette’s parents, John and Olive Pickering Rankin, raised their family on the Grant Creek Ranch north of the Reserve Street exit and at their town house at the north end of the current Madison Street Bridge. Jeannette was a 1902 graduate of the University of Montana in biology.
The “whereases” in the bill note that Rankin was instrumental in gaining the right to vote for Montana women in 1914 and in initiating legislation that eventually became the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which provides that the right to vote "shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."
It was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified the following year. Mulligan-Dague said the upcoming 100th anniversaries of those events have stirred interest.
“There are movies and books and other things about that era, the whole story about what women went through and how they persevered,” she said. “It’s great encouragement for us today, and I think it’s just got people thinking about all that. And Jeannette was a very prominent figure in it.”
Rankin made history as the first woman to hold federal office in the U.S. when she was elected to the House of Representatives as a Republican in 1916. She ran and won again in 1940, serving a single four-year term each time. Rankin left “a legacy of advocacy and freedom for future generations,” Dudik’s bill says.
Dudik said she learned this session that of all the memorial highways in Montana, none honors women. An I-90 bridge at Belgrade is named for late Montana Transportation Commissioner Patricia Abelin and the stretch of I-15 between Helena and Great Falls is named after Maureen and Mike Mansfield.
"But that is it," she said. "So I thought in this day and age, it was time for a little highway equity."
It's fitting to remember Rankin with a memorial highway, which have honored people "who have served Montana, who have been trailblazers, who have made our lives fundamentally better," Dudik said. "They serve to inspire and contribute to our collective identity as Montanans. As Jeannette said, she was the first but she wouldn't be the last. I hope that this is the first memorial highway named in honor of a woman but not the last."
The legislation would direct the Montana Department of Transportation to design and install appropriate signs marking the location of the Rankin Memorial Highway and identify it on state maps when the department updates and publishes them. An appropriation of $1 from the state general fund is requested.
The federal bill would designate the U.S. Postal Service facility at 1100 W. Kent the “Jeannette Rankin Post Office Building.”
In a press statement, Daines called Rankin “a trailblazer for women’s rights in our nation” and “an inspiration to all women seeking public service.”
Gianforte acknowledged Rankin and her accomplishments on the House floor last month during Women’s History month.
The recent uptick in recognition for one of Montana’s most prominent figures is understandable, Mulligan-Dague said.
“Women’s issues right now are a hot topic, and that was one of her platforms — women’s and children’s issues,” the peace center director said. “I don’t know about the #MeToo, but she would be leading the whole women’s empowerment movement.
“Her one big quote was if women get behind this peace thing, war would be over. Peace is a woman’s job. Women birth children and they don’t want to see them killed.”
Even today, Mulligan-Dague noted, “Jeannette is a great spokesperson for that.”