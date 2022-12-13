State files motion to dismiss in Lake County lawsuit

Attorneys for the state of Montana submitted a motion to dismiss Lake County’s claims in a lawsuit concerning reimbursement for law enforcement services.

Lake County in July sued the state, asking a District Court judge to declare the state is obligated to reimburse the county for law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation and to pay for past services rendered by the county since the agreement was enacted nearly 60 years ago.

The suit concerns Public Law 280, which states that felony crimes committed by tribal members on the Flathead Reservation are handled by local county law enforcement, rather than by federal agencies, like the Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI. Lake County has alleged that the state has never reimbursed the county for exercising jurisdiction.

In their response, attorneys for the state say the county’s claim fails, in part, because “Montana law authorizes the requirement that Lake County be responsible for the costs it now seeks to avoid.”

“Here, state law authorizes the state to demand that Lake County pay for the costs it complains of having to pay for,” the brief reads.

Lance Jasper, an attorney representing the county, said he was "not surprised a bit" by the state's response.

Attorneys for the state also argued the county cannot assert a claim against the state without constitutional or statutory permission, saying a government entity may only sue another in limited circumstances.

They also wrote that the county cites two statutes in its claim for relief but the “plain language of both statutes bars the relief Lake County seeks and Lake County has failed to follow the required administrative process” regarding financial disputes between local governments and the state.

In a brief, attorneys wrote, “The state has not mandated Lake County to incur the targeted costs,” adding that the county “consented to these costs” and “has the statutory ability to avoid” them. The brief, filed Monday evening, also states that Lake County can withdraw its consent by resolution.

Jasper said he was "encouraged that the state conceded Lake County's ability to withdraw from Public Law 280."

"Now the Legislature has the duty to figure out what will be done, whether it be fund Lake County or create a new state agency to comply with the requirements of 280," he said.

County commissioners on Monday morning passed a resolution of intent to withdraw from Public Law 280. But the brief filed by attorneys for the state argues that the initiation of withdrawal “moots” the county’s claim that asks whether the state is responsible for reimbursement and therefore “should be dismissed.”

Lawyers on behalf of the state also allege that the Legislature has determined the county is entitled to reimbursement “to the extent funds are appropriated by the Legislature.”

The section alludes to a 2021 bill brought by Rep. Joe Read, R-Ronan, to allocate funding costs associated with Public Law 280. The funding in Read's original proposal fell from $2 million to $1, effectively abandoning any attempt to reimburse the county for the law enforcement costs.

Crowley Fleck, a private Helena law firm, is representing the state, and Reep, Bell & Jasper, a Missoula law firm, is representing Lake County in the suit.

Lake County Commissioners’ resolution of intent to withdraw from Public Law 280 triggers a public comment period, and the commission is expected to take some kind of action on Jan. 3. If the county were to withdraw from the agreement, the state would assume responsibility for prosecuting felony crimes committed by tribal members on the Flathead Reservation.