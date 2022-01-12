State finishes investigation of fatal shooting; inquest to be scheduled

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigations has concluded its investigation into the fatal shooting of a Black man in Missoula County.

Johnny Lee Perry II was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 29 in the Southside Road area.

The results of the investigation were not disclosed.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office did not return a request for comment on Wednesday regarding whether two deputies placed on administrative leave at the time of the shooting are still on leave.

Missoula Chief Criminal Deputy Attorney Matt Jennings said his office received the results Monday, and a formal inquest into Perry's death should be scheduled in coming months.

Perry was allegedly swinging a machete and making lethal threats, and did not comply after deputies made de-escalation and communication efforts, officials said in August.

The next steps are obtaining a non-law enforcement officer coroner to schedule an inquest, Jennings said.

“An inquest is a formal inquiry into the causes of and circumstances surrounding the death of a person and is conducted by the coroner before a coroner’s jury,” the Missoula County Attorney’s website says. The hearings are public.

For the inquest process to proceed, the county has to obtain a court reporter, summon jurors and ensure that all relevant witnesses are available, Jennings said.

The DCI is tasked with conducting fact-finding investigations and does not conclude causes of death.

"Investigative reports include information such as crime scene photographs, measurements, witness statements, 911 recordings, video evidence, and any other relevant information about the event. Investigative reports do not draw conclusions or make any final determinations," a statement from the DCI said.

Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton is conducting the coroner's investigation portion of the incident, which is common when another agency's encounter results in a death, oftentimes to avoid a conflict of interest.

Holton said on Wednesday the coroner’s investigation is still open and waiting on the state crime lab to conclude its toxicology report. It has not been sent to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office yet.

There are several inquests pending in Missoula County right now, Jennings added. The last inquest was held in October for the death of Steven Gill, and two inquests were scheduled for November but were postponed due to the coroner canceling.

Jennings believes a new coroner may be able to assist with the process in March, he said.

