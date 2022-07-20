State forester tapped as BLM head for Montana, Dakotas

Montana's state forester will step up to the federal government next month as the Bureau of Land Management's state director for Montana and the Dakotas.

BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning selected Sonya Germann for the role. In her current job as state forester, Germann leads the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Forestry Division, headquartered in Missoula. She was also recently selected to serve on the Presidential Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission.

"Sonya brings a lifetime in Montana and over 20 years of natural resources, conservation and business management experience to her new role," said Stone-Manning, herself a longtime Missoula resident. "She’s highly respected for her inclusive approach to management, her ability to build strong relationships on the ground, and finding solutions to tough issues."

When Germann begins her role at the BLM in August, she'll oversee 8.3 million acres of public lands across three states, plus 47 million subterranean acres of mineral estate, the agency stated. She will also oversee 600 permanent employees, 230 seasonal workers and "a myriad of public land uses and resources, including energy development, livestock grazing, outdoor recreation and the protection and control of wild horses and burros."

A native of Ennis, Germann grew up on a ranch and completed bachelor's degrees from University of Montana in wildlife biology and liberal studies. She is currently completing a master's degree in resource conservation at University of Montana.

Germann began working part time for the DNRC's seedling nursery in 2004. In 2007 she shifted to full time at the DNRC as a planner in the Trust Lands Division’s Forest Management Bureau. She became chief of that bureau in 2012. She became state forester and head of the Forestry Division in 2018, overseeing wildland firefighting, state and private forestry, and interagency collaboration on forest projects.

Before her work for the state, Germann worked as a biological sciences technician for the U.S. Forest Service in Alaska, and she was a community rights organizer for the Montana Human Rights Network.