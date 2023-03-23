Over 100 of Montana’s top young minds will swarm the University of Montana on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, to compete in the regional finals of the Montana Geography, History and Science Bees.

The events are free and open to the public. Guests interested in watching should visit UM’s Urey Lecture Hall at the following times:

• 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Montana Science Bee.

• 3 p.m. Saturday, Montana History Bee.

• 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Montana Geography Bee.

Students will compete in three preliminary rounds, together with a final round for the top students. All questions will be played with a buzzer system similar to TV quiz shows, and questions will cover all aspects of world history, science and geography.

The competitions are organized by International Academic Competitions in partnership with UM Professor Sarah Halvorson, chair of the Department of Geography in the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, as well as the UM Advocates.

A full schedule can be found on the tournament website.