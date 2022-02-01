State House candidate Zooey Zephyr wants to be a voice for the unheard

Disgusted with the attacks on human rights in the last state legislative session and vowing to be a voice in the room for those not always heard, Zooey Zephyr has decided to run for House District 100.

The district is in urban Missoula and covers the Slant Streets and some of the surrounding area. It was most recently held by Andrea Olsen (D), who has filed to run for Senate District 50.

Zephyr, 33, is a program manager in the Office of the Provost at the University of Montana and has worked at the school for seven years. She has been heavily involved in human rights activism throughout the region and state. She's also done policy work with the city of Missoula.

She is running against Dave Severson and, if elected, would be the first out trans woman to hold public office in Montana.

"If you want to change the conversation, you have to get in the room," Zephyr said. "And for me, that meant running for the state Legislature and that's because that feels like the most important conversation to be a part of to create the kind of changes I think we can really do."

The affordable housing crisis and attacks on human rights pushed her to run for office, she said. She testified during the legislative session against several anti-transgender bills and said she did not feel heard.

"Going and testifying for trans rights and really testifying and begging for your humanity to be seen and then have those pleas fall on closed ears, it made me understand that there are voices that are not listened to in that room and that are not represented in that room," Zephyr said.

Following that and conversations with those close to her, she decided to run for office. Zephyr said she wants to provide justice for those in the community who need it and not just create surface-level signaling.

With a background in municipal policy and administration through UM, Zephyr said that those have "helped me figure out how to take good intentions and create good policy from those intentions."

Good ideas in affordable housing were squashed during the last state legislative session, including inclusionary zoning, she said. That would have given municipalities the ability to mandate some form of permanent affordability into new housing builds.

Housing has been, by far, the most commonly repeated concern during door-to-door campaigning, she said. Rent, property taxes and middle-class families not being able to afford their home anymore are major concerns.

Zephyr rents, and she would be a voice for renters in the state Legislature, she said. She also mentioned health care workers are having a hard time staying in Missoula, too, another common discussion topic while knocking on doors.

She would fight for tenant protections and for cities to be able to have the tools they need to respond to housing crunches, she said. Short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs, are also a concern of hers and she's in favor of stricter ordinances surrounding them.

"The truth I hold at the center of the affordable housing issue is the people who work for jobs in your community should be able to put down roots in that community if they want to," Zephyr said. "That means not being cost-burdened by rent if they choose to rent. It means being able to get into the market if they want to purchase a home."

Zephyr filed as a Democrat and said she would accept that endorsement if she got it. A union employee, she will also seek the endorsement of the Montana Federation of Public Employees.

She already has endorsements from Sen. Ellie Boldman (D-Missoula) as well as Rep. Danny Tenenbaum (D-Missoula). She also has been endorsed by a number of current city councilors as well as Missoula Mayor John Engen and all three Missoula County commissioners. Zephyr is also endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which is the only national organization dedicated to election LGTBQ leaders to public office.

Politically, she most closely aligns with democratic socialism, she said, adding she would take the Democratic Socialists of America endorsement if she got it as well.

The federal primary date is June 7 and the general election will be held on Nov. 8. State House of Representative terms are for two years. Legislators are paid $100.48 per day during the legislative session.

