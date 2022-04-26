State of Missoula: UM official lauds student retention, mayor calls for tax reform

A University of Montana official got to brag on Tuesday about improved freshman enrollment numbers for the first time in a decade. Missoula’s mayor, at the same event, called for state tax reform measures to reduce the increasing burden on property owners as Missoula sees unprecedented demand for housing.

Kelly Webster, the associate vice president for strategic planning and implementation at the University of Montana, joined Missoula Mayor John Engen and others at the annual “State of Missoula” presentation hosted by the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce.

Webster noted that there’s a lot of positive news in terms of student enrollment and retention at the institution.

“Over the past four years — this is going to sound like a small number, but in higher education and public education it’s a huge number — the retention rate of our students at the University of Montana has grown by 7%,” she said. “That’s exceeded by only one of our peer institutions across the region."

About 75% of new students at UM are now continuing to their second year, up from about 68% four years ago. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the retention rate at public four-year institutions in the U.S. was 81% overall from the fall of 2018 to the fall of 2019.

Webster also noted that this year’s freshman class was 30% larger than last year’s freshman class, the first time that UM enrollment has rebounded in 10 years.

“And all indications are it looks good for next year as well,” Webster said.

The Missoula economy is closely intertwined with the University of Montana's fortunes, she observed, after noting that almost everyone in the crowd of over 200 had either graduated from UM, had family members who did or employed a UM grad.

Webster concluded her remarks by reiterating that the university also hit a historic milestone this past February when it earned the top-tier "R1" research status, which only about 3.7% of degree-granting institutions in America have obtained.

Mayor John Engen spoke to the crowd about what his constituents constantly ask him about. Property tax is the third thing he hears most about from Missoulians, he said, behind only housing and homelessness.

“If I didn’t have to charge (property taxes) I wouldn’t,” Engen said. “That’s the short version. But I do. We have a broken tax system in the state of Montana. The tax system has crumbled over time.”

He said that Montana used to rely on corporate taxpayers, industrial taxpayers and resource extraction taxes.

“The economy of this state is much different than what it was 50, 75, 25 years ago,” Engen said. “Which has resulted in residential taxpayers paying more than their fair share of keeping the wheels on the bus, keeping the basic services that we rely on every day in the community, maintaining a level of service that allows us to be safe, sound and healthy, a place where people want to live.”

Engen said local government has to find a balance between relying on Montana’s tax system, which he called “antiquated, challenging and upsetting,” and getting work done.

“Making sure that when you call 911, somebody shows up,” he said. “Making sure that when the toilets flush, it goes somewhere.”

He said the city needs to make sure streets are kept up, public lighting works and parks are maintained.

The burden of paying for all that, Engen said, falls heavily on property owners in Montana because Montana has no statewide sales tax. That means that renters, by extension, are also saddled with that tax through the rents charged by their landlords. Montana also has the 15th highest individual income tax rate, according to WalletHub.

Engen said that the Montana Legislature needs to hear from people, especially property owners who have seen the value of their property rise, that a local option sales tax would benefit communities.

“A (local option sales tax) is a creative tool that is deployed around the state in creative fashion,” Engen said. “In Whitefish, for example, infrastructure gets built all day long and property owners get a rebate at the end of the year. That is a system that works in Whitefish, it works in Red Lodge, it works in St. Regis and it can work in the city of Missoula.”

The state’s current laws allow only small resort communities to implement a resort tax. Elected officials from Missoula and Bozeman have repeatedly pushed state lawmakers to allow larger cities to implement a local option sales tax, but bills that would do so have repeatedly died in the Legislature.

