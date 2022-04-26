State of Montana announces community assessment survey for older adults

The State of Montana, Missoula Aging Services and Ravalli Council on Aging are conducting a comprehensive quality-of-life survey. Residents 55 and older can complete the survey by visiting polco.us/2022montana before May 20, 2022.

This survey will inform the State Office on Aging and the Governor's Advisory Council on Aging to identify priorities for older adults and improve their quality of life in Montana.

The survey includes questions about quality of life, important characteristics of local communities, services provided in the community and priorities for the future. Results from this survey will be compared to results from other communities across the country.

DPHHS Director Adam Meier encourages everyone 55 and older to take the survey and help us chart our state’s future for needed services to help older adults wanting to live in their home and communities, as well as supports for family caregivers.

Those with questions may contact Missoula Aging Services by phone at 406-728-7682 or by visiting missoulaagingservices.org.

