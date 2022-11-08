'State of our country': Flathead Reservation voters turn out

PABLO — Phones pinged with texts, calls and Facebook messages from people asking when, where and how to vote on the cold, cloudy morning of Election Day.

Voting organizers sat huddled in a small room at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Complex, giving directions to the last-minute swarm.

Erica Shelby, a Get Out The Vote coordinator for the tribes, helps organize all voting efforts on the reservation. Shelby made cold calls, she messaged people on Facebook, and she organized rides to the polls. Western Native Voice volunteers and folks from Red Medicine, a group that contracted with the Montana Democratic Party, did the same.

This year, the tribes partnered with Lake, Sanders and Missoula counties to establish accessible satellite voting offices across the reservation.

Native organizers were working around the clock on Election Day to get out the vote. In the months leading up to the election, many organizers said they feared Native turnout would be low, as there didn’t seem to be much voter engagement and participation as in years past.

“Hey, Patrick?” Shelby said to Red Medicine Co-Founder Patrick Yawakie-Peltier, barely looking up from her phone. “Can you go pick someone up?”

Yawakie-Peltier nodded and walked outside to his gray GMC Acadia.

He drove across the snow-covered street to Salish Kootenai College to give Ginger Morigeau, a tribal preservation instructor, a ride to a polling place in Ronan.

“I just told my students to go vote,” Morigeau said, as she hopped in the back seat of his car.

Morigeau said she hasn't been a regular voter. But in 2008, when former President Barack Obama ran, she remembers Yawakie-Peltier and Shelby helped inform her.

“I never believed voting would make a difference,” she said. “But then I saw that when minorities show up, they really can make a difference. Most people around here don’t vote. Most people I know don’t think it matters. But we do have an impact.”

This year, Morigeau said she learned about candidates and relevant issues through the tribe’s Get Out The Vote effort and through Red Medicine. She said Monica Tranel, a candidate for Montana’s western congressional district, visited the tribal college campus recently, so she was able to learn about Tranel’s platform in-person.

Yawakie-Peltier pulled up to the Ronan Community Center, and he and Morigeau stepped out of the car.

“Wait,” Morigeau said to Yawakie-Peltier before going inside the polling place. “What’s the abortion thing on the ballot, again?”

“It’s LR-131,” Yawakie-Peltier said, referencing the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, which would require “health care providers to take necessary actions to preserve the life of a born-alive infant” and comes with penalties of up to 20 years in jail and a $50,000 fine.

Morigeau nodded, took a ballot and filled it out. Yawakie-Peltier waited by the door of the community center. Morigeau turned her ballot in, and as she and Yawakie-Peltier exited the community center, they high-fived.

“Hey,” he said. “You upheld democracy today.”

Same country, different votes

Political divisions on the reservation clashed at some polling locations.

Dan and Lynnaya Mullin, a non-Native couple from Polson, brought their two young children to the polls.

When asked what motivated him to vote, Dan answered, “the state of our country.” He said he gets most of his news from NPR (which he called "biased"), Blaze Media and the Mark Levin Show. He’s concerned about the nation's dependency on foreign oil, the war in Ukraine and the economy.

Lynnaya said an issue that brought her to the polls was abortion.

“We want to stand up for life,” she said, as she rocked her 3-month-old, Waverley, in a baby carrier.

Rebecca McDonald, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, was also at the polling place in Polson.

McDonald, who usually votes Democrat, said she gets her election information from national media outlets, and she Googles different candidates to compare their stances on issues. Like Lynnaya, abortion was a top priority for McDonald.

“Abortion was a motivator for me,” she said. “I want to support a woman’s right to choose.”

When asked why she came to vote, she said the same thing as Dan: “The state of our country.”

‘Every vote counts’

The Flathead Reservation is unique in that non-Native people outnumber Native people. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, there are 19,617 white people living on the reservation and 8,029 Natives. Yawakie-Peltier said the population difference is only getting wider, as wealthy white people continue to move there.

“It’s homesteading 2.0 around here,” he said.

Montana polls don’t track Native voters, though majority-Native counties in the state typically support Democratic candidates. But the Flathead Reservation is different. It overlaps primarily with Lake and Sanders counties, where Republican candidates typically dominate, and has a small slice of Missoula County, which typically goes blue.

Because Native Americans are outnumbered on their own reservation, Indigenous organizers said it’s especially important for Native people to turn out and make their voices heard.

“Every vote counts,” said Thompson Smith, a staff member at the Séliš-Ql̓ispé Culture Committee, who has assisted Get Out The Vote efforts for years. “We’ve had local elections literally decided by a handful of votes."

Yawakie-Peltier said if Natives don’t vote, they risk being represented by someone who doesn’t have their best interests in mind.

He offered the example of Rep. Joe Read, R-Ronan, who proposed a bill in the last legislative session to revise hunting laws related to tribal boundaries, allowing non-Natives to hunt on fee land within reservations. Read is up for reelection in House District 93, which overlaps with the Flathead Reservation. While the bill died, Yawakie-Peltier said Read’s sponsorship alone motivated some people to vote this year.

Lee Montana journalists Nora Mabie and Antonio Ibarra are reporting from Montana tribal communities on how voter outreach and registration efforts resonate in Indian Country. This project was produced with financial support from the American Press Institute.