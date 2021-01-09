 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State owes liquor store $5 million in court loss
alert top story

State owes liquor store $5 million in court loss

{{featured_button_text}}

The State of Montana must pay Lolo Liquor at least $5 million after it passed a bill which violated the terms of the store’s franchise agreement. 

The U.S. District Court of Montana awarded Lolo Liquor the settlement in October 2019, but Lolo Liquor appealed the amount it was owed in interest from the State of Montana. The State of Montana appealed as well, saying it was not required to pay post-judgement interest if the settlement was paid within two years. 

In November, the U.S. District Court rejected the State of Montana’s argument and agreed with Lolo Liquor’s. It upped the amount in interest Lolo Liquor would receive from 1.79% to 10% per year starting October 2019. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As the case stands now, the State of Montana must pay Lolo Liquor at least $5.5 million with the added interest. 

Lolo Liquor sued the state in 2015 after the Montana State Legislature passed a bill that effectively lowered the commission the store got from its liquor sales. This change was a breach of contract, as Lolo Liquor was in a 10-year franchise agreement with the state. The contract promised the commission rate would change only with the consent of the franchisee, according to Lolo Liquor. 

While the U.S. District Court of Montana ruled against Lolo Liquor at first, the store appealed to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The 9th Circuit agreed with Lolo Liquor’s interpretation of the agreement and reversed the lower court’s decision.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News