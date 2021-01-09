State owes liquor store $5 million in court loss

The State of Montana must pay Lolo Liquor at least $5 million after it passed a bill which violated the terms of the store’s franchise agreement.

The U.S. District Court of Montana awarded Lolo Liquor the settlement in October 2019, but Lolo Liquor appealed the amount it was owed in interest from the State of Montana. The State of Montana appealed as well, saying it was not required to pay post-judgement interest if the settlement was paid within two years.

In November, the U.S. District Court rejected the State of Montana’s argument and agreed with Lolo Liquor’s. It upped the amount in interest Lolo Liquor would receive from 1.79% to 10% per year starting October 2019.

As the case stands now, the State of Montana must pay Lolo Liquor at least $5.5 million with the added interest.

Lolo Liquor sued the state in 2015 after the Montana State Legislature passed a bill that effectively lowered the commission the store got from its liquor sales. This change was a breach of contract, as Lolo Liquor was in a 10-year franchise agreement with the state. The contract promised the commission rate would change only with the consent of the franchisee, according to Lolo Liquor.