State rejects ethics complaint against city of Missoula

Missoula City Councilmembers Sandra Vasecka and Daniel Carlino allege the city and county used taxpayer dollars to fund a mailer improperly supporting the crisis services levy on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The duo brought their complaint to the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices. It claims city and county officials used taxpayer dollars to fund a mailer with language “blatantly in support of the levy.”

But Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan said the complaints fall under the county attorney’s jurisdiction, not the Commissioner of Political Practices.

Vasecka and Carlino took specific issue with the sentence, “This November, voters will decide whether to fund a crisis services levy that would keep these crucial, life-saving programs moving forward.”

Their complaint states this language “impl(ies) that the voter would be risking lives if they voted in opposition, and thus, the mailer is obviously in support of the levy.”

Ward 3 Councilman Carlino opposed using taxpayer money to fund such a mailer because he said it’s illegal and a misuse of funds earmarked for Operation Shelter, the city’s set of services targeting people experiencing houselessness.

“Essentially the money used for these postcards was money taken out of the Operation Shelter budget for the city,” he said Friday. “I want those funds to go toward Operation Shelter, not the postcard.”

Carlino pointed out funding concerns played a role in closing the Authorized Camping Site on Nov. 16, even though funds from the same pot of money were used to send the mailer. He added he doesn’t want the Missoula mailer to set a precedent for other Montana municipalities going forward.

“We don’t want local governments around Montana to spend money to support or reject a levy in the future,” he said.

But Missoula City Attorney Jim Nugent said the mailers did not violate Montana state laws.

“This is not a legal issue, it’s a political issue,” he said.

“It’s always been for decades on end that a government entity including local governments and school districts and rural firefighters can neutrally and objectively educate and inform about a ballot issue,” Nugent explained. “So it really comes down to a debate between these two City Council members and the County of Missoula and the City of Missoula as to whether the flyer was objective, neutral and informative.”

Nugent added, “Under state law, you can’t use city resources to advocate for or against a ballot issue or political officer. That’s why you have to be sure it’s neutral.”

If Carlino and Vasecka choose to pursue the complaint further, they would have to take it up with the Missoula County Attorney.