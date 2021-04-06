 Skip to main content
State Rep. Brad Tschida announces run for state senate
State Rep. Brad Tschida announces run for state senate

House Majority Leader Brad Tschida (R-Missoula) (copy)

Then-House Majority Leader Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, speaks on the house floor in January 2019. Tschida, currently in his fourth term representing House District 97, announced he is running for state Senate in Senate District 49 this week.

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

State Rep. Brad Tschida (R-Missoula) has announced he is running for state Senate in Senate District 49.

He is currently in his fourth term representing House District 97. He was the majority whip from 2017-18 and the majority leader between 2018-20. Tschida was not nominated for a leadership position in the current legislative session.

“Voters sent me to Helena four consecutive times to fight for smaller government, fiscal responsibility, our Second Amendment Rights, access to public lands, and the sanctity of human life. I will continue to represent these values in the Montana State Senate,” Tschida said in an emailed statement.

Recently, Rep. Tschida has pushed assertions that there were issues with the 2020 election in Missoula County. 

If elected, it would be his first state Senate term. Sen. Diane Sands (D-Missoula) currently holds the seat. She has been in the state Senate since Jan. 5, 2015, and won reelection in 2018 by a slim margin.

