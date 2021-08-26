State Rep. Willis Curdy announces state senate run

State Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, has announced a run for Senate District 49.
Curdy represents House District 98 in the legislature. He has represented the district since 2015. State Sen. Diane Sands currently holds the SD 49 seat, with her term set to expire in 2022.
State Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, has already announced his plans to run for the senate seat.
"I have worked to represent House District 98 in the interest of my constituents. I am not a person who votes with a personal agenda," Curdy said in a news release. "I have worked hard to represent my constituents’ priorities and sponsor legislation at their request. I am committed to communicating with my constituents in a thoughtful, respectful manner."
He is a former Missoula public high school teacher, wildland firefighter and owns a small business, the release said.
Some of Curdy's work in the legislature has dealt with funding for Montana's aquatic invasive species prevention program, as well as reducing worker compensation costs paid by Montana veterans.
Senate District 49 is located in southwestern Missoula County and includes Lolo.
“My goals for the next legislative session mirror my constituents who continue to tell me that repairing and replacing our physical infrastructure, making sure that our kindergarten through graduate school students get the best education possible, bringing good paying jobs with benefits to our community and state, moving forward on adequate, affordable child care and workforce housing, and keeping our public lands and wildlife in public hands are their priorities," Curdy said.
