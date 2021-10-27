State responds to Missoula County claims over COVID-19 spending

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services has released more information about how much federal money it has distributed to counties across the state for COVID-19 contact tracing and other mitigation measures.

Last week at a Missoula County health board meeting, local officials complained that the state had not distributed any of the money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for contact tracing and testing. A state website listed $143.4 million of federal money available for those two purposes.

In response to a Missoulian request, DPHHS spokesman Jon Ebelt on Wednesday sent the Missoulian a lengthy email clarifying how the funding has been made available.

"The actual amount DPHHS has received to date from the federal government for local and Tribal public health to address COVID-19 is $63 million, not $143.4 million," Ebelt said. "These current allocations and associated program proposals were discussed and voted on at the ARPA Health Advisory Commission in June, July and August."

Another $56.9 million has been approved by the Health Advisory Commission, Ebelt said.

The Centers for Disease Control ARPA funds were directed specifically to targeted areas such as COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools, vaccine support for local and Tribal health departments, workforce capacity support for health departments (which can include contact tracing) and COVID-19 testing and mitigation strategies in prisons/jails, Ebelt said.

"The funding was not directed specifically towards support for health department contact tracing," he said.

Missoula County health department officials have recently had to switch to a more automated contact-tracing effort because the current system of conducting in-person interviews was costing roughly $550,000 every month.

Missoula County has been awarded over $1.1 million in ARPA funds to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Another $130,000 will be going to the county to support COVID-19 workforce capacity needs and another $180,000 is being provided to K-12 schools who have applied for the ARPA school reopening grant, Ebelt said.

"In addition, Missoula was awarded a $14.2 million metropolitan city allocation — flexible funding that could be used for a variety of COVID-19 response efforts," Ebelt said.

The current ARPA funds have been targeted by the CDC to specific areas such as testing, increasing vaccination coverage and prevention and mitigation in specific populations such as schools and prisons, Ebelt explained.

"Local and Tribal health departments can utilize their non-ARPA CDC Public Health Emergency Preparedness funding to support COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing efforts," Ebelt said.

This month, DPHHS is providing $4 million in funding to local and Tribal health departments to support COVID-19 needs including contact tracing. Out of that funding, Missoula will be getting $130,000 for a program manager.

"Task orders for those funds will be released next week," Ebelt said.

In the letter to the governor dated Aug. 26, the three county commissioners and Mayor John Engen said contact tracing costs are not eligible for FEMA reimbursement.

“As the current spike in cases continues, we expect costs could near $151,000 per week for this activity alone,” they wrote. “We are asking you to quickly make funds available to help localities across the state with these costs.”

Brooke Stroyke, a spokeswoman for Gov. Greg Gianforte, said on Monday her office had no formal record of receiving the letter.

Allison Franz, the communications manager for Missoula County, said the letter was sent by both U.S. Postal Service and email to Gianforte's chief of staff, Christine Heggem, on Sept. 1. The email, sent at 4:10 p.m. by county administrative assistant Violet Plummer, also went to Gianforte's chief of engagement, Karli Hill, and Gianforte's deputy scheduler, Tory Scribner.

State Rep. Mary Caferro, a Democrat representing a portion of Helena, sits on the state ARPA Health Advisory Commission. She said Gianforte's administration is moving too slowly to get money to local jurisdictions.

"They're moving at a pace that's not keeping up with the need obviously," she said. "They're not responsive to what's happening in the communities. Our people are in a crisis and this administration is just dragging their feet to get this money out the door and invest in people's health."

In early 2021, Democrats in Congress approved nearly $2 billion in COVID-19 relief money for Montana officials to spend.

"They've spent just a tenth of that money, leaving hundreds of millions of dollars just sitting there while people are struggling," Caferro told the Missoulian on Tuesday. "I don't see any reason to do that. They're ignoring the crisis that's happening right now."

