State sets traps for Bitterroot grizzlies

Wildlife managers are trying to capture and relocate two grizzly bears in the northern Bitterroot Valley before the bears get into conflict with humans.

The grizzlies, a pair of subadults that arrived in the area between Lolo and Florence sometime in mid-August, haven't come into conflict with humans, but "the bears have been continuing to hang in areas where there are quite a few attractants," according to Vivaca Crowser, the information and education program manager for Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2.

Three culvert traps were set Wednesday at two locations on the west side of the valley just north of Florence, she said, just outside of the Bitterroot Recovery Zone for the protected species. In 2021, the Montana Legislature passed Senate Bill 337, prohibiting FWP from relocating grizzly bears that are outside of recovery zones and have been in conflict with humans. Since these bears have yet to get into conflict with humans, FWP can relocate them if they're captured.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service still has the final say over where the bears go, Crowser said, and if the bears were being captured due to conflict, then the federal agency would be responsible for relocation.

"This really is a preemptive effort," Crowser said.

The attempt to capture and relocate the bears comes after they traveled from the Upper Blackfoot Valley and down into the Bitterroot earlier this summer. They first attracted wildlife managers' attention in early August, according to Jamie Jonkel, a bear specialist with FWP Region 2, when a couple of grizzlies showed up in Potomac, "and they were right in the middle of the road feeding on a deer carcass."

A few days later, around Aug. 4, the bears were spotted attempting to feed on a carcass on Interstate 90, prompting "a rash of phone calls," Jonkel told the Missoulian in late August. FWP believes that the bears crossed Interstate 90 to the south around that time. In both cases, the bears had moved on before managers arrived, but "we were all looking at the pictures and going, 'Hmmm, we think this is the same pair.'" In the following weeks, photos and calls poured in from the Bitterroot between Florence and Lolo: "Again, the photos were like, this has got to be them," Jonkel said.

FWP recommends that people across western Montana, home to grizzly and black bears, secure bear attractants such as food, trash, birdseed and chickens, and review bear safety protocols before recreating in bear habitat. Tips on how to live and play safely in bear country are available at fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware. To report a grizzly sighting around Missoula or the Bitterroot Valley, call 406-542-5500.