State superintendent candidate criticizes Elsie Arntzen for sending $800K to private schools

Democratic candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction Melissa Romano criticized Monday incumbent Superintendent Elsie Arntzen for her allocation of federal coronavirus relief funding, saying Arntzen "illegally diverted nearly $1 million in public resources to private and for-profit schools" — while Arntzen countered her office followed all federal guidelines in doling out the funds.
"Montana's public schools are out $800,000 during the most challenging education environment in recent history because Elsie Arntzen did not plan ahead," Romano said during a press conference in Missoula on Monday. The conference was broadcast via video.
The state received a little more than $41 million in CARES Act education relief funds, which Arntzen said Monday the state distributed as required by law.
"The OPI followed all statutes and regulations in this matter," Arntzen said in an email to the Missoulian. "It is a shame that some in the media continue to work with partisan special interests to promote these desperate, false attacks that mislead the public right before an election. Rather than politicize COVID relief funds, I will continue to be a leader and (do) what is best for all Montana students during this difficult time."
In June, U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued a rule calling for private and homeschools to receive a larger share of CARES Act money, but by the time a federal court struck down that rule in September, Arntzen had already distributed funding to private and home schools.
In Montana, public school districts have always set aside a certain percentage of Title I money, which supports programs and services for low-income students, to offer services to non-public students like tutoring, or access to technology. DeVos' rule said that public schools needed to set aside money for those services for all students, not just low-income students.
"When the DeVos guidelines came down and Superintendent Arntzen went ahead and diverted those funds, that just meant less funding for our public schools," Romano told the Missoulian. "She decided to not be a leader and advocate for Montana's public schools and students."
Montana Office of Public Instruction spokesman Dylan Klapmeier said that OPI "had to issue the funds the way that we did. We followed the federal law, and our hands were tied."
The money for private schools and home schools is routed through the school districts. Klapmeier said OPI began working with districts to recalculate their budgets after the federal judge overturned the rule, and that it's likely that most districts haven't spent all of that money. He said $800,000 is a rough calculation, but he doesn't think the total will be "anywhere close" to that amount.
"The $800,000 would only have been if all of the equitable services had already been extinguished, but the school year had only been in place for a couple of weeks," Klapmeier told the Missoulian.
During the press conference, Romano said Missoula's public and private school administrators worked together to make a plan and said that the schools were able to make up the difference in services "for the most part." Missoula County Public Schools was not able to provide a comment by press time.
"I am relieved that Missoula County Public Schools is not missing the tens of thousands that have been lost under Devos' guidance," Romano said.
Romano told the Missoulian she believes public money should go to public schools. If elected as the state superintendent, she said she would focus on advocating for publicly-funded preschool, recruiting and retaining teachers, and addressing a mental health crisis by working with state officials to develop social emotional learning standards.
