State superintendent candidate criticizes Elsie Arntzen for sending $800K to private schools

In Montana, public school districts have always set aside a certain percentage of Title I money, which supports programs and services for low-income students, to offer services to non-public students like tutoring, or access to technology. DeVos' rule said that public schools needed to set aside money for those services for all students, not just low-income students.

"When the DeVos guidelines came down and Superintendent Arntzen went ahead and diverted those funds, that just meant less funding for our public schools," Romano told the Missoulian. "She decided to not be a leader and advocate for Montana's public schools and students."

Montana Office of Public Instruction spokesman Dylan Klapmeier said that OPI "had to issue the funds the way that we did. We followed the federal law, and our hands were tied."

The money for private schools and home schools is routed through the school districts. Klapmeier said OPI began working with districts to recalculate their budgets after the federal judge overturned the rule, and that it's likely that most districts haven't spent all of that money. He said $800,000 is a rough calculation, but he doesn't think the total will be "anywhere close" to that amount.