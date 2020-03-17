State to cover virus testing for uninsured Montanans; 2nd Gallatin case announced

In a memo to hospital staff, a St. Vincent executive wrote that “it has come to our attention that the labs running COVID-19 testing are unable at this time to run further tests. Tests that have been collected at the testing tent at this time will take up to 10 days to be resulted.” Because of this delay, staff were advised to limit testing, the memo said.

Dr. Michael Bush, St. Vincent Healthcare’s chief medical officer, separately told Lee Montana that the hospital had been sending tests to a private lab in Salt Lake City. “They have been overwhelmed with the number and volume of tests,” Bush said. “Most recently as of today we were told they were running at least nine days behind,” Bush said.

St. Vincent spokesperson Angela Babcock told Lee Montana Newspapers in an email that the memo “was an internal document intended for consideration. This is a rapidly evolving situation, but until further notice St. Vincent Healthcare is adhering to the recommendations of the CDC and Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in regards to who and how we test for COVID-19. We are working diligently with the State and private laboratories to provide results to patients in a timely manner.”