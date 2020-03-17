State to cover virus testing for uninsured Montanans; 2nd Gallatin case announced

The State of Montana will cover doctor visits for referrals of COVID-19 testing, the testing itself and, if necessary, treatment for all uninsured Montanans, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Tuesday.
“We want to make sure that anyone who’s symptomatic has the opportunity to test,” he told reporters over the phone.
This coverage, to be paid for with Medicaid dollars, was one of several new COVID-19 relief measures Bullock announced in a press call Tuesday afternoon. At the time, a total of nine Montanans within the state's borders had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus — including a new Gallatin County case, the second there, announced Tuesday — and 311 had been tested by the state.
Matt Kelley, a health Officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said Tuesday in a news release that a man in his 20s returned to Montana from Europe on March 12 and had symptoms. He was tested on March 13 and the results came back on March 17. Kelley said the man is in good condition in his home, and that his diligence in self-isolating "saved many potential contacts and exposures."
As of Tuesday late evening, Missoula County had the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the state with three.
Across the state, local and tribal governments have taken drastic steps to curb the spread of the virus in recent days, restricting business operations and declaring states of emergency. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Bullock gave an update on testing availability and discussed concerns about processing time and exposure at the Montana University System’s recent Board of Regents meeting.
First, though, he announced several steps to address the virus and its social and economic impacts:
- Workers who are quarantined with COVID-19, laid off due to COVID-19, or staying home from work to care for quarantined family members, will be able to immediately apply for unemployment insurance benefits. The one-week waiting period and requirement to apply for jobs every week have been waived. Montanans can apply at montanaworks.gov.
- Individual claims for unemployment insurance benefits will no longer be chargeable to a specific employer’s account.
- The time employers are required to file wage reports and pay unemployment insurance may be extended in the case of COVID-19-related layoffs.
- Small businesses impacted by COVID-19 will be eligible to apply for up to $2 million in emergency loans, repayable over 30 years at 3.75%, through the Small Business Administration.
- Driver's licenses that would have expired in March, April or May will be extended by 90 days.
- State funding for school districts will continue during the two-week school closure.
Bullock also said the state had received an additional 1,000 tests Tuesday, and that there were 204 tests in processing at the state’s Montana Public Health Laboratory.
Testing is under way both there and at private facilities. The state’s laboratory is turning around tests in 24 hours, but on Tuesday, the operator of St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings stated it was facing delays in processing tests through a private lab.
In a memo to hospital staff, a St. Vincent executive wrote that “it has come to our attention that the labs running COVID-19 testing are unable at this time to run further tests. Tests that have been collected at the testing tent at this time will take up to 10 days to be resulted.” Because of this delay, staff were advised to limit testing, the memo said.
Dr. Michael Bush, St. Vincent Healthcare’s chief medical officer, separately told Lee Montana that the hospital had been sending tests to a private lab in Salt Lake City. “They have been overwhelmed with the number and volume of tests,” Bush said. “Most recently as of today we were told they were running at least nine days behind,” Bush said.
St. Vincent spokesperson Angela Babcock told Lee Montana Newspapers in an email that the memo “was an internal document intended for consideration. This is a rapidly evolving situation, but until further notice St. Vincent Healthcare is adhering to the recommendations of the CDC and Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services in regards to who and how we test for COVID-19. We are working diligently with the State and private laboratories to provide results to patients in a timely manner.”
St. Peter's Health in Helena is currently sending all COVID-19 samples to the state lab in Helena, said public relations specialist Katie Gallagher. "Typically, we are receiving results within a few days. We hope to see reduced testing turn-around times in the near future so we can understand the spread and prevalence of COVID-19 in our community and state."
It is unknown whether any other Montana hospitals are using the same private lab St. Vincent used and whether they will experience a similar delay. Other private labs also are processing tests around the country. Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesperson Jon Ebelt wrote in a separate email that the state’s Montana Public Health Laboratory was not experiencing delays. By comparison, St. Vincent took 70 samples on Tuesday, but the state lab processed 109 on Monday.
During the conference call Bullock told reporters that the state would be transparent about its processing time as more tests are received.
Bullock also gave an update on the fallout from the March 5-6 Board of Regents meeting in Dillon, where an attendee had the coronavirus. He said that local public health authorities had notified all the attendees, who should remain in quarantine until March 21.
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian announced over the weekend that he had tested positive for the virus, and had likely contracted it there. He was one of the three COVID-19 cases in Missoula County Tuesday afternoon.
Alisha Johnson with the Missoula City-County Health Department wrote in an email that “we follow up with close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19. A nurse checks with them twice daily. Close contact is defined as being within six feet for 10 minutes or more. We monitor cases and close contacts.”
By Tuesday evening, seven tribal governments in Montana had declared states of emergency. The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians had not declared one as of Tuesday afternoon, but Tribal Chairman Gerald Gray wrote on Facebook that “we are taking all steps possible to ensure that our Tribal members, especially our elders, have access to medical care.”