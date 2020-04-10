Stay at home and cook: What Missoulians are making in their kitchens

On Thursday, when the weather peaked at an entrancing 68 degrees, Jeremy Sher, a trained pastry chef, invited a friend over for “6-feet apart” burgers. They set up a table in his backyard, where they could sit a safe distance away, and enjoyed a meal together.
It was a welcome break, and a sign of the many ways Missoula residents are adapting to the restrictions imposed by the danger of spreading the novel coronavirus. Restaurants are closed to in-house dining, and moved to take-out service only by government order. Many residents are working from home, and cooking there, too, to save money as layoffs and furloughs loom or have already occurred for many households.
Sher worked in the culinary scenes in Seattle and Chicago and cooks for himself regularly, so the new reality didn't have him scrambling into a “war footing,” he said. Because he bakes so much, it’s natural for him to “take regular food, and put it in dough — a savory version” of what he does professionally with desserts. He’s made a batch of pot pies, some with chicken, some with vegetables, such as broccoli and cheese, and frozen them for later.
He tries to avoid going to the grocery store frequently, so he stocks up on produce.
“It’s so easy to have canned things, or frozen things, or dried things, but I feel so much better eating fresh food,” he said.
He recommended keeping things simple, such as rice, vegetables and a protein like chicken breasts.
An unscientific survey of what local residents are cooking, whether for one-person households or families, or simple quick fixes or full meals, yielded many suggestions.
Geoff Pepos, who works in the software and art worlds, said “cooking is like theater. There is the prep and anticipation. Then, it’s in the moment, on stage. It connects one with an audience for a short meaningful time. It might face disaster at any given moment. It’s ephemeral. But then one has to come back to reality and clean up the (expletive) mess.”
So here’s some recommendations that may make a mess, but appear to be worth it.
Cooking for families
Last Christmas Jesse Smith, a local visual artist, bought her family a copy of “The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book,” based on the animated series about a hirsute and beleaguered restaurant owner, who with his kind and excitable wife, are raising two precocious daughters and a son while running a kitchen. Each episode has a different (and fascinating, often quizzical) pun-based “burger of the day” special posted on the board. It typically goes unacknowledged by the characters, just an Easter egg and recurring joke, but it's one that's popular enough with fans that there's this book by Loren Bouchard and the writers of the show.
Smith and her husband and two children have been staying in and preparing a specialty burger and watching the accompanying episode. “So far I think our favorite has been the ‘The Never Been Feta Burger,’ “ she wrote in a message. “The burger was super delicious, and the episode it’s featured in is hilarious!” (She noted that it’s most appropriate for older kids. Not the burger, the episode.)
The recipe is: ciabatta rolls for the buns; arugula for the greens; add feta in the burger meat and pile on top after cooking and assembling; and mayo-mustard sauce combo on the top bun.
Another stand-out thus far is the “Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weenie Yellow Polka-Dot Zucchini Burger,” a beef slider with zucchini rounds and diced yellow pepper in a yogurt sauce on brioche.
Rosie Seitz Ayers loves cooking and cooking shows, and she even goes to the butcher for unusual cuts of meat. However, right now she's stocking up on ramen and macaroni and cheese to keep up with the demand for food in her family — she and her husband Michael Ayers have three boys between the ages 9 and 18 still living at home, plus a sister-in-law who lives nearby and a renter in a back house.
She's taught her sons to be self-sufficient as need be. The main difference now is that everyone is home, and they're no longer keeping a complex flow chart to track who's coming and going for activities — in Ayers' case, she's typically busy with rehearsals for local theatrical or comedy productions.
They usually only have such "languid" family dinner time around the holidays, so this "feels like a never-ending Thanksgiving," she said, adding that it's not hard to cook for six people like that every day.
Her strategy involves turning one dish into three. She might roast a chicken on one night, then use the bones into soup, or make enchiladas for night two, and use the leftovers for pesto pasta on night three. She also recommended hamburger, because it can go toward chili or spaghetti. They've had at least one no-meat night each week since her children were small and the budget was tighter. Their oldest, now in college, went vegan 10 years ago, so she's honed her skills on substitutions for protein. She treats herself to breakfast, making a frittata, perhaps with Havarti cheese.
The silver lining is the time to really teach her kids to take the lead on some of their favorite dishes, and to eat dinner later and "staying at the table longer," she said, since no one has any extracurriculars to get to. "That piece is always lovely."
Quiche
A solicitation on the virtual town square of Facebook brought in multiple suggestions for quiche, likely because it’s so versatile. You can eat it any time of the day, and you can make it with so many ingredients. For newbies to quiche, head over to thepoppybakery.com, where Missoula baker Jenny Fawcett has detailed and flexible instructions.
“You can be precious with your quiche — shopping for the ‘right’ ingredients, measuring your dairy, coddling the pastry. But you can also be cavalier — intuitively tossing this or that into the shell, eyeballing the custard, leaving the pastry uncrimped at the edge — and your results will be good, sometimes better,” she writes.
A multi-faceted ancient grain mix
Tell Us Something ringleader Marc Moss and his partner started making kitchari (pronounced “kit-tree”) at the suggestion of Cindy Marshall, a health coach with Beyond Well Living Coaching and co-owner of Biga Pizza.
The heavily spiced mix of basmati rice and mung dal, a yellow bean in that recipe, is versatile, keeps well and is tasty and easy to prepare, he said.
“Generally, when I make it, it is for a quarterly cleanse,” he said. “When i”m not in cleanse mode, I like to add venison, stew meat or chicken. It’s great in locally made Trevino’s Tortillas, too.”
He suggested adding raw spinach to the bottom of a bowl before the kitchari, which allows the greens to get cooked slightly.
Making your own sauces
Candice Haster, a ceramic artist and printer at Noteworthy Paper and Press, has been making her own herb-centric sauces to liven up steak, grilled vegetables, or even pizza. She suggested zhug, a Yemen hot sauce with cilantro that Serious Eats compared to chimichurri, or Gremolata, or fresh salsas.
“I feel like I’m doing something good for my body when I eat lots of herbs,” she said.
Keeping it simple with the right ingredients
Andrew Rizzo, the technical director at the Roxy Theater, recommended a fast and simple classic from his youth in Queens, New York.
“I have been smooshing sesame bagels with yellow American Boar’s Head cheese since I could reach the counter,” he said.
The run-down:
Have at the ready two slices of the cheese ready, along with a recent addition for him, a bottle of the locally made Arthur Wayne’s “Limitless” hot sauce. Put butter in a skillet. Dress the toasted bagel with cheese and “copious amounts” of the sauce. Grill it in the skillet and “aggressively press flat with another skillet.”
Brown on both sides, and eat.
