Stay at home and cook: What Missoulians are making in their kitchens

Another stand-out thus far is the “Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weenie Yellow Polka-Dot Zucchini Burger,” a beef slider with zucchini rounds and diced yellow pepper in a yogurt sauce on brioche.

Rosie Seitz Ayers loves cooking and cooking shows, and she even goes to the butcher for unusual cuts of meat. However, right now she's stocking up on ramen and macaroni and cheese to keep up with the demand for food in her family — she and her husband Michael Ayers have three boys between the ages 9 and 18 still living at home, plus a sister-in-law who lives nearby and a renter in a back house.

She's taught her sons to be self-sufficient as need be. The main difference now is that everyone is home, and they're no longer keeping a complex flow chart to track who's coming and going for activities — in Ayers' case, she's typically busy with rehearsals for local theatrical or comedy productions.

They usually only have such "languid" family dinner time around the holidays, so this "feels like a never-ending Thanksgiving," she said, adding that it's not hard to cook for six people like that every day.