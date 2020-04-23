Stay home to see local concerts, films and art

This is the fifth weekend under a statewide “stay at home” order that effectively shuttered public events where Missoula’s artists and performers share their work. In the interim, people have come up with innovative ways to connect with audiences online, whether it’s through streaming concerts, virtual art tours or even window displays.
While sitting at home watching television is synonymous with escapism, locally produced shows are the opposite — a break from siloed content and a chance to interact with your community when we can’t do so in physical spaces.
Here are some of the options you can partake in this weekend.
Sequesterfest U.S.
Saturday-Sunday, April 25-26
Nina Alviar sings in a local band with her partner, Don Teschner and the WaterDawgs, here in Missoula, and also in Los Angeles. She’s a movie make-up artist, and he’s toured with Rod Stewart. After the state issued a shut-down order, Alviar took note of the huge number of musicians like herself who were out of paying gigs and a livelihood. She organized a streaming music festival, Sequesterfest, through Facebook, in which Missoula musicians safely performed from their respective homes all day and into the evening, with “virtual tip jars” on Venmo or PayPal.
Thousands of people tuned in, enough so that she threw in a second one with mostly California musicians.
The third round, Sequestfest U.S., is stretched out all day over two days, with musicians from all over the country. The local names you might recognize are Joan Zen, Richie Reinholdt, Andrea Harsell and Lee Rizzo.
To watch, head to the “Sequesterfest - Livestreaming Music Festivals” page on Facebook.
It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Montana time.
Gourds’ streaming music festival
Saturday, April 25
Did you know a Gourd calls Missoula home? It’s been years since Jimmy Smith, one of the singer-songwriters for the now-dormant Austin, Texas, roots band decamped for the Garden City, where he plays in a combo, Smith/McKay All Day.
The Gourds aren’t having a reunion per se, but they are throwing a streaming music fest on Saturday, with performances from their various members plus a huge line-up of bands.
To watch, go to the Gourds' official Facebook page. It runs from 6-9 p.m. Montana time.
The full list of performers is deep. You’ll hear from the Gourds, including Smith, Kevin Russell, Claude Bernard, Max Johnston and Keith Langford.
The others who’ve signed up to do their thing include James McMurtry, Jimbo Mathus, John Fullbright, Cody Canada, Rev. Peyton, Kelly Willis and Bruce Robison, Steve Poltz, Patrick Sweaney, Jon Dee Graham, Brent Best of Slobberbone and the Drams, Lincoln Durham, Walter Salas Humara, Jaimee Harris, Lew Card, Tony Kamel, Kelley Mickwee, Jeff Brown, Ben Jones of Beat Root Revival, Trisha Gene Brady, Mike Nicolai, Pat McKay of Smith/McKay All Day, Drew Landry, Mike Stewart, Phillip Mceachern and Dan Nugent.
International Wildlife Film Festival movies and art show
The annual IWFF went “virtual” this year, with a huge line-up of documentaries that you can watch at home. Some are free, others require a “virtual” pass with a sliding scale. (It is a nonprofit, after all.)
The movies started up last Saturday and continue through this Saturday. Check out the many options at wildlifefilms.org.
There’s also an accompanying art show at the Zootown Arts Community Center. The doors are closed, so they moved the art to the window displays. Also head to the ZACC’s website and social media accounts to see pictures of the work.
‘Monte Dolack: The Artist’s Nature’
If you missed your chance to see this examination of the celebrated Missoula painter’s work and his ties to the environment, head over to MCAT’s YouTube channel. They’d made an 8-minute “gallery walk” through the two full rooms’ worth of art that the Montana Museum of Art & Culture has on view (but sadly closed to the public until further notice).
Radius Gallery's virtual exhibition
Friday, April 24
The fifth annual Ceramics Invitational is opening up on Friday, with work by 12 artists from Montana and beyond.
The work will be posted online at radiusgallery.com, and on Friday at 5 p.m. the gallery owners will give a tour on Facebook Live. The artists are Kelsey Bowen, Mary Briggs, Sunshine Cobb, Adam Field, Leslie Fry, Andrea Moon, Carla Potter, Eric Rempe, Kelly Stevenson, Michelle Summers, Austyn Taylor and Kensuke Yamad.
For more, see our full listings.
