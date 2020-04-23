Stay home to see local concerts, films and art

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is the fifth weekend under a statewide “stay at home” order that effectively shuttered public events where Missoula’s artists and performers share their work. In the interim, people have come up with innovative ways to connect with audiences online, whether it’s through streaming concerts, virtual art tours or even window displays.

While sitting at home watching television is synonymous with escapism, locally produced shows are the opposite — a break from siloed content and a chance to interact with your community when we can’t do so in physical spaces.

Here are some of the options you can partake in this weekend.

Sequesterfest U.S.

Saturday-Sunday, April 25-26

Nina Alviar sings in a local band with her partner, Don Teschner and the WaterDawgs, here in Missoula, and also in Los Angeles. She’s a movie make-up artist, and he’s toured with Rod Stewart. After the state issued a shut-down order, Alviar took note of the huge number of musicians like herself who were out of paying gigs and a livelihood. She organized a streaming music festival, Sequesterfest, through Facebook, in which Missoula musicians safely performed from their respective homes all day and into the evening, with “virtual tip jars” on Venmo or PayPal.