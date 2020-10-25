Staying in play: Indian Country finds ways to vote

ARLEE — As Election Day 2020 approaches within nine days, does a blizzard coming south out of Canada count as international interference?
The threat of record-setting cold on Saturday canceled plans for a voter registration event and taco feed on the Arlee Pow Wow Grounds. Nevertheless, the success of a similar outreach effort last week in Hot Springs convinced organizers it was worth rescheduling.
“At Hot Springs last week, there was a guy who waited in line on a moped,” said Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Get Out The Vote worker Mariah Camel. “It was raining a torrential downpour and starting to freeze, but he was determined to get registered to vote.”
The unseasonable October arctic outbreak made life tough for all kinds of Montanans this weekend, but maybe no one so much as election organizers on the state’s seven Indian reservations. Those communities, with 45,000 members of a dozen sovereign tribes, have been the focus of vigorous voting recruitment over the past month. With Montana’s U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Sen. Steve Daines and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock considered a statistical tossup along with the tight contest between Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte and Democratic Lt. Gov Mike Cooney for the governor’s seat, every new voter added to the rolls can be significant.
But it wasn’t just snow in Camel’s way. She also has to deal with a COVID-19 pandemic that has people scared to answer their doors when she knocks. Other reservations are on full lock-down to prevent the spread of infection, which also prevents the work of voter registration. So a lot of creative solutions and sheer determination have been on display to make sure everyone who wants to cast a ballot by Nov. 3 gets to.
“We’re also reaching people with social media platforms by asking them what is their plan — how do they plan to vote this year?” Camel said. “Are they mailing it in or will they brave it and go stand in line at the poll? We’re asking that question, so people can start visualizing what planning their vote will look like. And we are encouraging people to vote early and by mail as much as possible.”
“Ronan is in the geographical heart of the reservation with the largest tribal population,” CSKT spokesman Robert McDonald said. “But the reservation as a whole is bigger than Rhode Island. We’ve got people in Dixon and Evaro. We don’t want them driving to Missoula and finding they’ve gone to the wrong county.”
Both towns are in Sanders County — even though they’re closer to Missoula’s courthouse. Neither Sanders nor Lake county officials have provided satellite offices for the Flathead Indian Reservation. So the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have mustered their own volunteer get-out-the-vote team, with some local touches.
“We’ve found a lot of people are aware of the importance of voting, but life kicks in,” McDonald said. They don’t have transportation, or an illness kicks in, or they have to go to this or that event, or they’re throwing up their hands because they don’t trust the mail. So we’re bringing a road show to each neighborhood.”
Thus the 2020 Elections Ballot Drop Off and Indian Taco Feed. Four times this week, CSKT volunteers will be setting up a booth in St. Ignatius (Sunday), Arlee (Monday), Pablo (Wednesday) and Elmo (Friday) where from 5 to 7 p.m., people can get registered to vote, drop off ballots in a secure collection box and be part of the elections process. And get a meal in the process.
As part of a coalition of media outlets gathered by the American Press Institute, the Missoulian and Billings Gazette sent reporters and photographers across the state to see how Indian reservations were adapting to the 2020 election year challenges. In addition to these stories, the findings on each reservation for voter registration opportunities, satellite voting office locations and hours, and candidate information for local races will be posted on social media throughout the coming days before the election.
Although all seven reservations faced similar challenges, each responded in custom fashion.
Fort Peck (Assiniboine and Sioux)
Supporting his community has rarely required so much of Lance FourStar. A regional organizer for the independent political group Montana Native Vote as well as an Assiniboine spiritual leader, his responsibilities in the past week have been both consequential and risky.
“We had four fatalities on Sunday,” FourStar said last Monday. “I just got done with the ceremony for one of them. Our traditional ways require us to observe protocol with a four-day feast. The father of the deceased is a member of the Assiniboine medicine lodge. But we don’t have access to our community center, where we’d usually hold this. And we have to wear the personal protective equipment to prevent infection. We’ve limited the ceremonies to just a couple of people, so we can have social distance. And we have to go forward with the electoral process.”
Fort Peck has been under a stay-at-home order for weeks, while Roosevelt County tallies 335 active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. While most of its administrative offices have shut down (and three members of its executive board are either infected or quarantined) the Roosevelt County election office has agreed to open a satellite polling place every Wednesday.
“If they have the ability and PPE, we’re encouraging people to hand-deliver their ballots to the satellite office in Poplar at Fort Peck Community College,” Four Star said. “That’s where my son handed his in. I took mine to the county courthouse in Wolf Point with latex gloves and a mask. I try to observe the strictest protocol I can.”
Blackfeet Indian Reservation
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Canadian air, life in Browning turned pretty bleak this election year.
An arctic blizzard pouring out of Alberta slammed into the Blackfeet Indian Reservation’s main town on Friday afternoon, and the tribal council re-upped its reservation-wide stay-at-home order through Nov. 8. That made getting around the million-acre prairie east of Glacier National Park just that much harder.
“COVID is slowing down everything that we do,” said Montana Native Vote organizer Renee LaPlant. “We interact face-to-face. Not being able to communicate the way we traditionally want is the biggest hindrance.”
LaPlant herself had to step off the ballot-pickup after getting potential exposure to the virus last week. Her colleague Racheal Briere loaded up a car with two big bottles of Lysol disinfectant and went out into the wind. As of Friday, the reservation had recorded 910 cases and 16 deaths.
“Some people are just scared — they don’t want people close to their houses,” Biere said. “I tell them it’s zero-contact. They can leave their ballot at a certain spot, and I’ll get it. Some people just open their door and drop their ballot into a Ziplock bag — no touch.”
Others use a network of drop boxes the volunteers have placed throughout the reservation. The contents have to be delivered to the Glacier County election office by 5 p.m. every day.
Fort Belknap (Nakoda and Aaniiih)
Knowing that the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 puts the elderly most at risk, Gerald Stiffarm found a way to turn a liability into an asset.
Support Local Journalism
Stiffarm has been involved in Fort Belknap election activity as a leader in the Snake Butte Voter Coalition for 20 years. In that time, he found the most strategic way of getting people to vote was to keep the community’s grandmothers involved.
“When that grandma votes, you can bet anywhere from six to 20 people will follow her,” Stiffarm said. “They’re the backbone of tribal elections.”
Yet as the COVID-19 cases jumped from nearly zero through September to nearly 200 last week, family-to-family interaction withered. Everyone was stuck at home.
“So we redesigned the strategy,” Stiffarm said. “We got the grandmas and retired people as phone-bank callers. We’ve quadrupled our phone bank. They spend four, six, eight hours a day calling people to get out the vote.”
The first week of satellite office opening for the Nakoda and Aaniiih nations of Fort Belknap ended with 106 ballots for the Blaine County election office.
Tribal voting officials, coming off the victory of reaching 100% in the U.S. Census tally for the reservation, are working with county staff to contend with both icy weather and COVID-19 restrictions.
“We gave up a week of satellite offices because of COVID, but voting is essential, therefore we’ve put all of the precautions in place,” said Ramona Horn, who has pivoted from conducting background checks for the reservation to voting coordinator for the election.
During that first week, when the satellite office opened in Fort Belknap Agency, Horn handed over her own ballot. The envelope made the hour-long trip to the county seat in Chinook, where it’ll wait until Election Day.
Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation (Chippewa Cree)
When she started get-out-the-vote efforts a few years ago, Arielle WolfChief said many people she spoke with were unaware of current issues or uninterested in participating.
“Now that we’ve built relationships with the community, people who were scared to vote are now registering to vote,” said WolfChief, a regional organizer with the independent political group Montana Native Vote. “We can’t tell them who to vote for, but we help them go get their ballots and pass out cards showing what the initiatives are all about.”
The group has also worked to get satellite voting offices open at Stone Child Community College. This year, ballot boxes for both residents of Hill and Choteau counties will be there on Oct. 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as long as pandemic restrictions allow. With the reservation split across those two counties, residents would otherwise have to drive an hour southwest to Fort Benton or half an hour north to Havre.
Hill County has reported 701 total COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths so far this year. Among those quarantined are Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, who’s running for re-election against Republican Bruce Meyers. Windy Boy said by telephone that he’s been unable to campaign while quarantined since Oct. 11.
“I commend the tribe for the actions they’ve taken,” Windy Boy said of the lockdowns. “The science that supports their decisions have been proven.”
Crow Indian Reservation
Despite blasts of snow and wind whipping across the hilltop of her beat Thursday morning, Lauri Kindness, masked and gloved, made her knocks.
Kindness, the regional organizer for grassroots organization Montana Native Vote and Western Native Voice, ended the morning with five voter registrations to turn in to the Big Horn County election office in Hardin.
Along with the door-to-door strategy, Kindness and her team of seven working throughout the Crow Nation of Indians in collection registrations and ballots have relied on social media and word of mouth. She said it isn’t uncommon for her to receive a call or message from someone asking for information on behalf of a mother, father, aunt or uncle.
After the deadline for paper registrations Oct. 26, Kindness said she’ll focus all of her energy on ballot collection. An arctic blast keeping temperatures below freezing for the past several days did not stop her and her team members from posting up in Lodge Grass Friday.
In between gathering registration forms and ballots from visitors to the town’s only grocery store, she passed out hand warmers and did jumping jacks to fight back the bitter chill.
“I’m a soldier — I can tough it out,” said Kindness, a reservist in the U.S. Army who previously served 13 years of active duty.
Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation
A ballot carrying the name “Kristina Red Bird” will be counted in a federal election for the first time in about 30 years.
Red Bird, a Northern Cheyenne woman, entered the satellite office in the reservation’s Tribal Council Chambers Wednesday as both a voter and a candidate. To enter her vote, and write in her name as an Independent candidate for District 41 in Montana’s House of Representatives, she passed a tablet reading her temperature and took a seat six feet away from the Rosebud County election administrator.
COVID-19 has weaved through Northern Cheyenne tribal buildings, hospitals and households. According to data provided by the Indian Health Service, testing has shown nearly 700 cases among tribal members. Of those, 29 have died. Red Bird said she lost an aunt and uncle to the virus, both of them dying within a week from each other.
“You ever hear of the champagne effect? Bad leadership, it trickles from the top and it comes through to the very bottom...It’s pretty sad and sickening how our leadership has handled this virus,” said Red Bird, speaking from behind a mask.
She said the devastation that the virus has wrought, on and off the reservation, brought her into the satellite office. Red Bird, campaigning under COVID-19 conditions through a network of friends and family, said the temporary poll is just one of many provisions that need to be afforded to all reservations.
“Because our world is not the same, but we still have the right to stand up and say something,” Red Bird said. “And I’m going to yell.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.