Steep job cuts in Missoula ClassPass office

A global fitness tech company that recently had well over 200 employees in downtown Missoula, its largest office, has announced a drastic wave of layoffs and furloughs.
ClassPass, which hit $1 billion in valuation last year amid surging growth, laid off or furloughed 53% of its workforce on Thursday, according to Yahoo Finance. An employee in Missoula who asked to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns confirmed the layoffs.
A company spokesperson told the Missoulian she was unable to talk on Thursday but would reach out on Friday.
The employee in Missoula said that ClassPass vice president of partnerships Kinsey Livingston hastily organized a Zoom meeting with employees on Thursday. She told workers their emails and Slack messages would be turned off and their computers would be "wiped," but that they could keep their laptops.
"Employees were told they would be paid through Friday, with vacation days paid out and benefits provided through the end of June, along with mental health and job placement services available," the Missoula employee said. "She also noted that employees could still purchase their stock options if they wanted."
On Thursday morning, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners approved a pre-arranged payment of $300,000 to ClassPass from the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund grant program. The grant money, which comes from the state's coal severance tax, goes to companies that bring in revenue from out of state and create jobs that pay higher than the median wage.
When informed about the layoffs on Thursday afternoon by the Missoulian, Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said he didn't know whether the money would have to be paid back. The Missoulian was unable to reach the grants administrator at the Missoula Economic Partnership, which administers the grants through the Montana Department of Commerce.
Tom Aveston, the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of ClassPass, emailed the Missoulian Thursday to say his company has not yet submitted a request to withdraw the funding from the state.
"Today was a very difficult day for the company," he said. "And, given the events of today, we will not be drawing down on these funds before we are in a position to bring a large number of our Missoula-based employees back from furlough."
The New York Times recently reported that ClassPass saw 95% of its revenue "evaporate in just 10 days" as fitness studios and gyms closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. ClassPass operates an app that allows people to buy memberships and take classes in many different gyms and studios. Much of their sales team, along with back-end operations, were headquartered in the Missoula office. CEO Fritz Lanman lives in Missoula, and the company had been on a hiring spree last year and even scored a huge venture capital investment. Lanman spoke with Gov. Steve Bullock at a tech conference in Butte last year.
The Missoula employee said they were told 22% of employees were laid off and 31% were furloughed, and about 400 workers were affected.
In a statement to Yahoo Finance, ClassPass confirmed the news.
“ClassPass is one of many fitness and wellness businesses who have felt an enormous impact from COVID-19,” the statement said. “Over the past few weeks, we instituted cost-saving measures in an attempt to delay or eliminate the need for a reduction in our workforce. However, our revenue has decreased by more than 95% and we have made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount while doing everything we can to support impacted individuals.”
