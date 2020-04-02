Steep job cuts in Missoula ClassPass office

"Employees were told they would be paid through Friday, with vacation days paid out and benefits provided through the end of June, along with mental health and job placement services available," the Missoula employee said. "She also noted that employees could still purchase their stock options if they wanted."

On Thursday morning, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners approved a pre-arranged payment of $300,000 to ClassPass from the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund grant program. The grant money, which comes from the state's coal severance tax, goes to companies that bring in revenue from out of state and create jobs that pay higher than the median wage.

When informed about the layoffs on Thursday afternoon by the Missoulian, Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said he didn't know whether the money would have to be paid back. The Missoulian was unable to reach the grants administrator at the Missoula Economic Partnership, which administers the grants through the Montana Department of Commerce.

Tom Aveston, the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of ClassPass, emailed the Missoulian Thursday to say his company has not yet submitted a request to withdraw the funding from the state.