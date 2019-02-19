Two more concerts were announced for the Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater's summer season.
Country singer Lee Brice and special guests will perform on Friday, May 17. Brice opened for Justin Moore last year at Big Sky for a sold-out show.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, classic rock act Steve Miller Band, of "Fly Like an Eagle" and "The Joker" fame, will split a classic rock/classic country bill with Grammy-winner Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, plus special guest Matt Anderson.
Brice tickets go sale Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.
Miller tickets are up Thursday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.
To purchase, go to Big Sky Brewing Company, Rockin’ Rudy’s, 866-468-7624, TicketWeb.com or BigSkyBrewConcerts.com.