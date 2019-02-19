Try 1 month for 99¢
060517 NewAmpitheater5 rw.jpg (copy)

Missoulians wait under the sunset at the Big Sky Brewing amphitheater during a 2017 concert.

 Rebekah Welch, Missoulian

Two more concerts were announced for the Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater's summer season.

Country singer Lee Brice and special guests will perform on Friday, May 17. Brice opened for Justin Moore last year at Big Sky for a sold-out show.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, classic rock act Steve Miller Band, of "Fly Like an Eagle" and "The Joker" fame, will split a classic rock/classic country bill with Grammy-winner Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, plus special guest Matt Anderson.

Brice tickets go sale Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.

Miller tickets are up Thursday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

To purchase, go to Big Sky Brewing Company, Rockin’ Rudy’s, 866-468-7624, TicketWeb.com or BigSkyBrewConcerts.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.