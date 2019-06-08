Brianne Bartschi, 18
From: Stevensville
Graduated: Stevensville High School
College: Brigham Young University-Idaho
Stevensville will lose an integral part of its academic, volunteer and musical community, now that Brianne Bartschi is heading to Idaho for college.
Bartshci, who grew up in Stevensville, has put in close to 100 hours of community service through her involvement with the Key Club and the National Honor Society. Stevensville High School’s valedictorian for 2019 also graduated with a weighted GPA of 4.489.
In all of those hours of community service, Bartschi is proudest to have served at a VA hospital. She brought cards to veterans on Valentine’s Day, and sang carols for them during the Christmas season.
“At the VA hospital, you get to interact with who you’re helping first-hand. Any kind of volunteer work is great, whether you’re doing a clothing, food or blood drive, but you don’t get to see the immediate results of what you’re doing to help,” she said.
Bartschi has also played clarinet for eight years, and is a member of the Bitterroot Community Band.
Stacey Sager, both an English teacher and head of the department at Stevensville High School, spoke with a nurse while in the maternity ward at Community Medical Center. The nurse mentioned a former neighbor who she described at the “sweetest and smartest” girl.
Sager asked if the neighbor was Brianne Bartschi, and the nurse said yes.
“She is one of those students you wish you could replicate and fill a class,” said Sager.
Bartschi cultivated an interest for science during her middle school years, leading to her being a competitor in the Montana Science Olympiad and a nominee for the 2017 National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists Award for Excellence. Despite maintaining a flawless GPA throughout high school, her passion shifted from math and science to English as she got older.
A trip to Mexico with the high school’s Spanish Club during her junior year fostered a new passion. Being able to travel out of the country and speak with locals in their native language opened her mind to the possibility of turning that opportunity given to her by the school into a career.
Bartchi will now attend Brigham Young University-Idaho in the fall, majoring in international studies.
Paul Hamby, paul.hamby@missoulian.com