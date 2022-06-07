Stevensville High grad takes ag interests to Wyoming

When she first started at Stevensville High School, Addy Rodolph was a quiet and shy freshman. By her senior year, she grew into a confident leader.

She credits a large part of that transformation to the challenging honors and Advanced Placement classes offered at Stevensville and the mentoring she received from her teachers, namely her agriculture teachers.

“I think everything in my classes has helped me find my career path that I want to go into,” Rodolph said.

For all four years of school Rodolph participated in Stevensville’s chapter of Future Farmers of America and served as its president during her senior year. She competed on the veterinary science team through FFA all four years of high school.

This year, she was named top individual for veterinary medicine in the state FFA competition where her team as a whole placed second overall.

Her interest in agriculture comes from her family’s roots in raising livestock. She grew up on a 10-acre farm where her family raises sheep. Rodolph began participating in 4-H when she was about 10 years old.

“I like that you get to meet so many people,” Rodolph said. “You create so many relationships that I didn’t ever think was possible, but I know people all around the state now. You never know who you’re going to meet or what job offers may come your way.”

Another highlight of Rodolph’s career was competing for four years as a goalkeeper for the Yellowjackets girls varsity soccer team. This most recent season she helped bring home the team’s first ever conference title.

Rodolph has been able to combine her passions in veterinary sciences and soccer into continuing her education at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, where she will play soccer and compete on the Livestock Evaluation Team.

Rodolph has been interning at local veterinary clinics since she was in seventh grade, but she doesn’t intend to become a veterinarian. Instead, she’ll study agriculture business at Northwest College and then take courses to become a certified artificial insemination technician.

Outside of soccer and agriculture, Rodolph demonstrated her leadership as a mentor in the Stevensville Big Jacket Little Jacket program, which pairs high school students with elementary schoolers.

A few weeks ago this spring, Rodolph went to her little jacket’s softball game. Once she saw Rodolph was able to attend the game, her little jacket flashed a giant smile and gave her a hug.

“It was just so cute just knowing that I’ve made that impact,” Rodolph said. “We hang out at recess all the time so we have a lot of fun, but I think that’s probably my favorite memory — just seeing the smile on her face was amazing.”

