Stevensville man accused of attacking, strangling woman

A 46-year-old Stevensville man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking and strangling a woman.

Daniel Dwaine Aranda, was charged with both felony and misdemeanor partner or family member assault in Ravalli County Justice Court on Friday, Dec. 16.

According to court documents, a deputy with the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a physical disturbance in Stevensville. Upon arrival the deputy spoke with a woman who reported that Aranda had been drinking earlier in the evening before they went to their bedroom for the night.

The woman said that while in their bedroom watching TV, Aranda hit the woman in the face with a pillow, causing her to hit her head on the headboard behind her. When she got up to leave Aranda reportedly started “coming toward” her. She said she threw two TV remotes at him to stop him from coming toward her. Aranda then reportedly lunged across the bed, tackling the woman and putting her in a headlock on the floor. The woman said she was unable to breathe as Aranda repeatedly said “you done?” The woman said that Aranda eventually let go of her and left the bedroom. She said she immediately locked the door behind him, but because Aranda had reportedly broken the door in the past, she unlocked it.

When Aranda returned she reportedly tried to speak with him and he began saying things to make her feel guilty. The woman eventually stopped speaking and Aranda pushed her onto the bed and pinned her down, holding her wrists. He then reportedly began hitting her on the forehead with his left pointer finger. She said he eventually let her go and asked “now are you gonna listen?” He then grabbed her by the hair and shook her head several times before letting go and again leaving the bedroom.

The woman’s stepfather, who also lives at the residence, called 911 at her request. He reported that he was in the bedroom beneath the couple and could hear something happening but was unsure what it was. He said he could not hear what was being said.

The deputy reported that Aranda was slurring his words and was visibly intoxicated. Aranda reportedly told the deputy that he was “not the best husband” and that the woman was upset with him. He claimed that he wanted to sleep instead of arguing and when he was lying in bed the woman grabbed him by the hair and tried to pull him out of bed. He said that he pushed her off and went to sleep.

The deputy observed visible injuries on the victim including a mark in the middle of her forehead, consistent with her previous claim, as well as red marks and a bump on the right side of her forehead she believed was caused by Aranda tackling her.

Justice of the Peace Jennifer Ray set bail at $2,500.