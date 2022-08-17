Stevensville man accused of attempted child sex abuse held on $200K bond

A Stevensville man was arrested on suspicion of traveling to Missoula to have sex with a juvenile girl.

Carl W. Nelson, 35, is charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse of children. If convicted, Nelson faces a maximum sentence of either 100 years or life in prison.

Missoula County charging documents allege that a fake teenage girl's social media profile was contacted by a "Will Nelson" last Friday.

A detective with the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force runs the account. Law enforcement commonly uses undercover accounts to identify people with a sexual interest in children, charging documents state.

The detective identified the user as Nelson. Within two minutes of their initial correspondence, the account told Nelson that she was 14 years old or younger.

Nelson first told the girl he was 16, but later indicated he was 35 years old. Less than an hour after their conversation started, Nelson started making sexual comments to the girl and asking if she wanted to engage in sexual activity.

Court documents allege that Nelson disclosed to the teenager he had been with a 13-year-old girl in the past. He pressed her about meeting up and sent her sexually explicit photos and requested multiple times that she do the same.

Nelson arranged to meet the girl in Missoula on Tuesday, charging documents state. When he arrived at the meeting location, Nelson was arrested.

In an interview with detectives, Nelson reportedly admitted to detectives that he came to Missoula to meet the girl, charging documents state. He remembered the girl telling him her age, and he admitted to traveling to Missoula to engage in intercourse.

During his initial appearance on Wednesday, Justice of the Peace Alex Beal noted Nelson is on probation for a similar child sex abuse offense also in Montana. Beal set bail at $100,000 for the new charge and $100,000 for the probation violation, for a total of $200,000.

If Nelson is released from custody, he's ordered to stay off the internet, have no contact with minors and is prohibited from going near places where children gather.

Nelson's arraignment is set for Aug. 29 in Missoula County District Court.