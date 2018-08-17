Subscribe for 17¢ / day
A 59-year-old Stevensville man died in a head-on collision a week ago south of Lolo. 

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott said in a social media post on Monday that Michael Apple died as a result of the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 11. 

Last Saturday, Apple reportedly was driving southbound in a Ford F-150 pickup on Highway 93 when he veered into the northbound lane and struck a GMC Sierra. Authorities were called to the area around 1:30 p.m. 

Court documents filed by the Montana Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident, indicate the driver of the second vehicle was seriously injured in the collision. Apple was declared dead on scene, MHP said in court documents. 

