Stevensville man pleads not guilty to felony strangulation

A Stevensville man pleaded not guilty on Monday to allegedly strangling his girlfriend.

Joshua Jaidyn Quijada, 37, was arraigned in front of Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks.

Quijada was charged with strangulation of his partner, a felony, as well as three misdemeanors — criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device, criminal mischief, and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On April 2, a Missoula County sheriff's deputy responded to a call of an assault on Southside Road in Missoula at the 17-mile marker, according to charging documents. Quijada allegedly pinned his girlfriend's neck to the ground following a verbal altercation, obstructing her ability to breathe.

When she attempted to contact law enforcement, Quijada broke her phone to prevent police intervention, according to court documents. Following his arrest, he allegedly urinated on the deputy’s vehicle.

Counsel for Quijada requested that he be released on his own recognizance, which was denied by the court.

Quijada was jailed on April 2 at the Missoula County Detention Center. He is still in custody.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.