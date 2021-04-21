 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stevensville man pleads not guilty to felony strangulation
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Stevensville man pleads not guilty to felony strangulation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Stevensville man pleaded not guilty on Monday to allegedly strangling his girlfriend.

Joshua Jaidyn Quijada, 37, was arraigned in front of Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks.

Quijada was charged with strangulation of his partner, a felony, as well as three misdemeanors — criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device, criminal mischief, and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On April 2, a Missoula County sheriff's deputy responded to a call of an assault on Southside Road in Missoula at the 17-mile marker, according to charging documents. Quijada allegedly pinned his girlfriend's neck to the ground following a verbal altercation, obstructing her ability to breathe.

When she attempted to contact law enforcement, Quijada broke her phone to prevent police intervention, according to court documents. Following his arrest, he allegedly urinated on the deputy’s vehicle.

Counsel for Quijada requested that he be released on his own recognizance, which was denied by the court.

Quijada was jailed on April 2 at the Missoula County Detention Center. He is still in custody.

Quijada mugshot

Quijada 
0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A Walk Through Time exhibit at University of Montana

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News