The Friends of Fort Owen is sponsoring an evening lecture by Sally Thompson, “A Strange Story of John Owen and Father De Smet, Spring 1859,” Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the North Valley Public Library, 208 Main Street, Stevensville. Two contemporaries acting as agents for the U.S. government escorted Indian chiefs from the Bitterroots to Fort Vancouver in April 1859. Their conflicting records of the story provide interesting details about life at that pivotal time in regional history, while leaving some significant unanswered questions.
Thompson is a well-known Missoula scholar and author whose main interest for more than 40 years has been working with the Native tribes of the West. She is trained as an anthropologist, has interviewed more than 200 elders and educators from 37 tribes, and worked with Kootenai and Blackfeet elders on a book, “People Before the Park” about their seasonal rounds through Glacier National Park. Her article, “John Owen’s Worst Trip” was published in the Spring 2018 issue of Montana, Magazine of Western History.
