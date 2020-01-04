MILL CREEK — The trail up to the Mill Creek climbing area doesn’t need a “stay out” sign written in the English language. The sticks, branches and logs that have been dragged over and dropped like railroad ties on a 100-yard stretch of trail to the canyon pretty much get that message across.
The vandalism on the trail is the most recent spat in a conflict over Mill Creek that has gone on nearly a decade. Climbers say they need the “sport” routes they've established there to offer a much-needed area for beginning and moderate climbers, while the locals have an eye on the damage from overuse and protecting the raptors that nest nearby.
Attempts to meet in the middle have so far failed. The process to bring the matter to a wider public conversation, by including it in the Bitterroot National Forest plan revision, has been kicked down the road by delays to get the revision itself underway.
Both groups say they want to reach an agreement on sustainable use of the area. But since climbers put anchors into the rock walls about 10 years ago, foot traffic came along with it. Cutting trees and moving them over the trail is illegal, but so is the user-created trail climbers made in getting to the rock faces in the first place.
"Neither of them are right," Bitterroot District Ranger Steve Brown said this week.
It’s easy to see why groups believe the canyon is worth fighting for. It's a beautiful area, with high rock faces and a short enough distance from the trail head for young and old folks who want to enjoy it. The local discussion speaks to the larger conversation around public land across the U.S., in which every one is "for" public lands, but might find themselves against another person's idea of how it might be used.
Rick Torre, 68, said on a recent hike into the area that, while open to everyone, climbers just see Mill Creek differently. The opportunities are astonishing.
"I think you've got to be a climber to come up here and say, 'I've never seen so much rock before,'" he said.
But some users are sending climbers a message they aren't wanted there.
Beyond the obstructed trail, Torre spotted bolts up the rock face that had been damaged. One smashed bolt was close to a ledge in the rock, signaling the route is essentially for a child. Torre fancies himself in the middle of the conflict, having been frustrated with the growing use of the area, but he shudders at the thought of a child falling from a broken bolt.
"These climbs are set up for the kids, you know?," he said. "And as much as I hate what happened up here, I totally condemn this."
***
At his office in Stevensville, Brown has been the district ranger only since November, but "as soon as I got in here, everyone wanted to talk to me about Mill Creek."
As someone who's worked in the area for several years, he's already acquainted with a blue reusable grocery bag on his desk packed full of the history on the Mill Creek climbing controversy.
Brown said his office doesn't know who is engaging in the trail clutter or bolt smashing, nor has it opened an investigation. It would appear to be anti-climbing folks, he said, but it could be other climbers who are hard on the side of traditional climbing, trying to discourage overuse by the sport climbers, Brown said. In traditional climbing, climbers place protective gear into the rock and remove it after the pitch. In sport climbing, the bolts remain in place after the climbers have left.
"It had been really quiet for a year until August, and then somebody stuffed epoxy in one of the bolts," Brown said. "But they did it on a hot day, so the epoxy melted and ran down the rocks. Then nothing happened again until this last week, (when) somebody smashed some bolts."
The bolts in Mill Creek that Brown speaks of might not look damaged to the beginning-to-moderate climber, but a climber might not know if the bolt's integrity might be compromised until it breaks. Still, Brown said the Forest Service didn't put the bolts in, nor did they permit the bolt placements in the first place, so those bolts are considered private property, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sheriff's Office.
Recent recreation conflicts in the Bitterroot include a user-created ATV route where people put nails or wire across the trail. Such activity would rise the the level of reckless endangerment if authorities could determine who did it, Brown said. But the Forest Service does not have the resources to post a Forest Service law enforcement officer to stand watch in areas where conflict can occur, Brown said.
Brown describes the "explosion" of recreation in the Bitterroot National Forest as product of both the tourism industry and city of Missoula booming over the past 10 years. As word got out about Mill Creek as a much-needed climbing resource, the Forest Service sought to accommodate that, starting with a correctly engineered trail to the climbing area, Brown said.
You have free articles remaining.
"The thought was, let's provide for this (and) have it done in a much more managed atmosphere," Brown said.
***
Citizen groups came along next. Gary Milner, of the Mill Creek Monitoring Association, said local residents saw what they believed to be "inappropriate and uninformed" development of sport climbing in the area, especially in consideration of the migratory raptors who nest there. The area had also been recommended for wilderness area protections in the 1987 forest plan.
"Sometimes it feels like they were putting their own interests in front of the raptors in the area," Milner said. "We have never been able to speak with them (the climbing community) regarding the raptors and closures and voluntary closures and what locals want to see, and that's a disappointment."
On the other side, climbers clearly have an interest in maintaining the integrity of the area and are typically advocating for protecting the land, said Cole Lawrence of the Western Montana Climber's Coalition. The fact is there are just too few sport climbing areas in the Bitterroot National Forest, he said, and placing restrictions on fixed anchors also reduces rescue opportunities, multi-pitch opportunities and alpine climbing opportunities.
"The thing is, rock climbing is a recreation that has a community who deeply cares about the environment and the conservation of our public lands," Lawrence said. "The development in the Bitterroot is sparse. We have this growing user group that only has a few places to go."
***
The Bitterroot Front Project could provide an avenue to manage the Mill Creek area in a way that has not yet been accomplished.
The Project is a proposal by the Bitterroot National Forest primarily driven to mitigate the fire risk for homes, residents and firefighters in the urban-wildlife interface. Over the past 20 years, more than 90% of all new homes in Ravalli County have been built in areas deemed high hazard for wildfire, the Ravalli Republic reported in October. The plan would also look at managing new issues have that popped up since the last forest plan was set in place.
Folding the Mill Creek conversation into the Bitterroot Front Project would allow Forest Service officials to hash it out through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which makes public input and involvement mandatory. Brown said this week the Forest Service hasn't embarked on the NEPA process for Mill Creek yet because he knew the process would burn up agency resources on its own, so it just made more sense to package it with the other recreation issues at hand.
The process to complete the blueprints for new management of the area could take a few years, but Brown said the process of gathering input for recreation could begin as early as late March or early April.
"Another state in the union, and this might be a national park," Brown said. "The take home is that the use has increased dramatically. The Bitterroot has been discovered."
Lawrence said he hopes the process would establish management done with less of a broad brush.
"I really would like to see the Forest Service regulate on a case-by-case basis," he set. "Let the community self-police."
Lawrence said climbers are looking for areas with less impact on non-climbing parties, where they can minimize bolts and base area impact.
"We understand it needs to be managed directly," he said. "It takes a vast knowledge of the kind of nuances that surround climbing" to do that.
Milner said the citizens groups are "very open" to the public input process and a path toward resolution. He and the citizen groups involved have been engaged in the process this whole time, he said, and would like to see collaboration produce some results after a decade of conflict.
Milner also said he does not know who has been vandalizing the bolts or the trail in that area.
"There's no one that's against climbing in our group," Milner said. "We felt the way this area was developed can and should be done in a more responsible manner, but no one in our group would ever support any type of actions like that."