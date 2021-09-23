Still searching: Rebekah Barsotti missing for two months

Monday marked two months since Rebekah Barsotti’s disappearance.

Barsotti, 34, has been missing since July 20, when she was last seen about 2:15 p.m. at Town Pump in Superior. Her car was seen at a rest area near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 along with some personal items.

On Monday, Rebekah’s parents, Angela and Gerry Mastrovito, held a vigil for her in Missoula at McCormick Park. They discussed domestic violence, which Angela says is a part of Rebekah’s story.

Missoula and Mineral county officials have not publicly connected Rebekah’s disappearance to domestic violence.

On March 9, David Barsotti, who Rebekah was separated from, was arrested on suspicion of partner or family member assault that caused a reasonable apprehension of bodily injury, according to court documents filed in to the Mineral County Justice Court. As a result of the arrest, David was ordered to have no contact with Rebekah.

On Tuesday, David made a court appearance for the charge in Mineral County Court. His attorney, Paul Ryan, said he was aware of the sensitivity of the case and that Rebekah is missing.

A hearing was set for Oct. 12 to schedule a trial for the case.

