Stockpiling, not production breakdowns, fueling home supply shortages across Montana

“We’re waiting for a truck tomorrow, and what’s going to be on that truck is a roll of the dice,” Reiter said Wednesday.

In Bozeman, at the Town and Country Foods store adjacent to the MSU campus on 11th Avenue, manager Eric Drake said he had been expecting a slow week as students and faculty left town for spring break. Instead, several days of coronavirus news saw the university switching to online classes and customers hunkering down and preparing to cook at home.

In response, Drake said, the store has tried to limit customer purchases to two of any particular item for most supplies, and has also reduced its advertising. Even so, he expects it will likely take weeks for the store to get caught up.

“It really depends on the public’s perception of what’s going on, and how long it’s going to go on for,” he said.

One step up the supply chain, Randy Linberg, who runs Bozeman-based Quality Foods Distributing, said he’s also in a scramble to adapt. Complicating his efforts, he said, is the fact that he’s been working from home-quarantine after returning from a trip to California and deciding to self-isolate.