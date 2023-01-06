Stolen car chase ends in Essex

Two people were arrested following a chase that led law enforcement into the woods south of Glacier National Park.

Flathead deputies found a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that was reported stolen at 11 p.m. on Thursday evening. It was taken from Meridian Road in Kalispell, Flathead Sheriff Patrol Commander Nic Salois stated in a press release.

Authorities spotted it traveling north on Highway 2 East, just south of the Kalispell airport. The driver didn't yield when deputies initiated a stop, Salois reported. The pursuit continued through West Glacier.

Officials decided to stop the chase because of road conditions and send in Two Bear Air to find the vehicle from the sky.

Information given to authorities indicated the Dodge truck didn't have much gas and would likely run out of fuel somewhere east of West Glacier.

Deputies found the truck abandoned near Essex along with two sets of footprints in the snow, leading south into the forest. Helicopters found the suspects roughly 100 yards from the truck.

Deputies arrested Browning resident Leah L. Reevis, 34, and Kalispell resident Robert J. Spradlin, 40. They're in custody at the Flathead County jail and face pending charges. Spradlin was the suspected driver.