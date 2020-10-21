Stolen motorcycle anonymously returned to owner after four years

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While he was gone, a neighbor found one of McCarvel's guns in the alley behind his home and McCarvel thought he must have left the garage door unlocked and someone found their way in. He came home briefly before making another trip to the reservation, and when he returned home for the second time, his garage door was wide open and more things were missing, including his motorcycle.

McCarvel filed police reports and didn't hear anything until a couple of years ago, when police found one of his guns in California during a gang sweep. They did a check and found that somebody else had pawned another one of McCarvel's guns in Missoula, which he got back, but the motorcycle was still missing.

The thefts did have one upside, which was that they changed McCarvel's outlook on life in a way.

"It affects you to lose stuff like that that you have a hard time getting rid of," McCarvel said. "It's like 'Well, maybe I just didn't need that stuff and I wasn't using it. Like I had these guns that I'd never shot and a motorcycle that I didn't ride. It was something that I just kept because it had sentimental value."