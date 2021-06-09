Stone-Manning loan probed in BLM hearing

Republican Sen. Steve Daines has raised concerns over a personal loan that Tracy Stone-Manning received while she was a staff member for Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in 2008.

The issue came up on Tuesday during Stone-Manning’s confirmation hearing as President Joe Biden’s nominee to become director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, asked her about the propriety of receiving a loan for between $50,000 and $100,000 at an interest rate of 6 percent, when the consumer loan rate was 11 percent.

Stone-Manning replied that she considered ethics “deeply important” and that “like many families in 2008, we got smacked by the recession. A friend loaned us some money to make sure we could get through it. And we came to terms and we honored the loan.”

The loan was disclosed in a personal finances report Stone-Manning filed during the nomination process. Bank interest rates in 2008 ranged from 6% for home and auto loans to 11% for commercial and credit-card loans.

