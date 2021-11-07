Stories behind the numbers: 4 Missoula-area people who've died from COVID-19

With Montana’s COVID-19 death toll at 2,415 as of Friday morning, it’s easy to get lost in the data and forget that each one of those people had a story and a family that cared for them.

Newspaper obituaries are one of the only sources for putting a face and name to the coronavirus death statistics. The Missoulian has published four recent obituaries of western Montana residents that listed complications associated with COVID-19 as a cause of death.

One was a 44-year-old churchgoing health care worker who left behind two sons and a husband. Another was a 29-year-old Missoula man who enjoyed scuba diving and dinosaurs. A third was a Native American great-grandmother who enjoyed art and hiking. The fourth was an '80s music fan who worked as a DJ at weddings and local baseball games.

They all died within 16 days of each other.

The way their lives ended had one thing in common. COVID-19 has taken 165 souls in Missoula County to date, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Here are their stories.

Silvia “Patty” Lucas passed away due to acute complications associated with COVID-19 at a Denver hospital on Oct. 14. She was a former Missoula resident who had been living in Darby.

Lucas was born in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico in 1977 and married her husband, Nathan Lucas, in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2002. Shortly thereafter, she became an American citizen.

They moved to Missoula, where she attended the Dickinson Lifelong Learning Center and later attained a degree in medical administration at Missoula College. She was employed by Dr. Scott C. Wyman for several years before moving to Darby, where she took a job with Sapphire Community Health in Hamilton.

“Patty had a deep appreciation and love for her family,” her obituary states. “She really loved being a mom to her two boys, Clayton and Liam. She enjoyed watching the boys play in the hockey and football games, her boys were her everything.”

She was a devout Christian and regularly attended the Christian Life Center in Missoula. She is survived by family in Montana and in Mexico.

Nathan told the Missoulian that his wife was a very special person who should be remembered.

“My kids and I can never be the same without her,” he said. “She of course was a mom and was dedicated to the kids playing sports. She loved her family very much and always made a point to tell each of us no matter what.”

His wife loved her family in Mexico and spoke to her mother almost every day, he said.

“Her time was spent helping people,” he said. “She helped those she worked with and the patients of the offices she worked at in her career. She helped everyone and asked for very little.”

Denise Morigeau “passed on to eternal life after a courageous battle against COVID,” according to her obituary. She was born in 1949.

“She left behind many loved ones to join many loved family members and many spoiled animals that have passed before her,” the obituary continued. “Denise was a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, holding many discussions with family and friends regarding tribal issues and her hopes for the Tribes in the future.”

She attended school in Dixon and St. Ignatius, then Salish Kootenai College in Pablo. She loved the scenery of the Mission Mountains and often worked on the yard she shared with her husband, Gary. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking and picking huckleberries with her kids. She was the family photo historian, documenting great grandparents and great grandchildren.

Morigeau worked at a Native art store and appreciated Native art and paintings. She later worked at the Salish and Kootenai Tribal Health Department, earning numerous awards for her work and making many friends, the obituary said.

Jacob “Jake” Roy Dunlap of Missoula passed away on Oct. 12 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 29.

He was born in 1991 in Missoula.

“His home always in Missoula,” his obituary states. “Jacob's heart was happiest when he was able to explore new places to meet and love all animals he came across.”

He was a mechanic, a coin collector, a scuba diver, a fisherman, a Pokemon enthusiast and loved Jeeps and dinosaurs.

“Jacob had always been fascinated with the world; becoming family and friends own search engine,” the obituary continues. “Jacob had always lived life to the fullest, taking risks where he could, laying back to enjoy the moment with family and friends, and climbing that one mountain cause he wanted to see the other side."

He is survived by his parents, his sister, his cousin and his partner.

"Jacob's life, though short, he made sure to make every second count," his obituary concluded.

His sister, Tabatha Dunlap, said they grew up on a farm between Frenchtown and Missoula.

"I was lucky to be able to call him a best friend as well," she said. "He was a friend to everyone. Very likable and charismatic. His sense of humor was fantastic."

She remembered him as a coin collector, a fisherman and an outdoorsman.

"He always had a project he was working on," she said. "He had a way with animals as well. There wasn't a dog that didn't like him."

His dogs Rusty and Sammy were just like his kids, she recalled.

"He took them everywhere with him and they loved living on the farm with him," she said.

Ryan Robert Surmi, 43, was a Missoula resident who passed away on Oct. 4 at St. Patrick Hospital after “a tough fight with COVID-19.”

He was born in Great Falls to Robert and Colleen Surmi and graduated from Loyola Sacred Heart High School in Missoula in 1996. When he died, he was studying information technology at the University of Montana.

“Ryan had a great love for music, his favorites include 80's hair bands, Poison and Aerosmith, but had great appreciation for all genres,” his obituary read. “He shared his love for music with his family and friends as a DJ for weddings/events, the Missoula Paddleheads/Osprey, and his favorite local bar, The Bodega.”

His sister, Erika Tracey, told the Montana Kaimin newspaper that he was diagnosed with diabetes at a young age and lived with complications from a stroke. She also recounted how he would make sure his little sister always had everything she needed for the day during ski lessons. He would take his parents to their doctor appointments until he fell ill after the first week of classes.

He was a big fan of the New York Yankees, the Chicago Bears and Notre Dame. At the age of 20, he won the men’s Montana state bowling championship with a 298 single game and an 855 series score.

“Ryan was a true family man,” the obituary read. “He was loyal, hardworking, kind, and tough as nails.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.