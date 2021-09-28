Stories of Honor: Bill George served on a submarine base during WWII

William “Bill” George, now 96 years old, took off without telling anyone in 1942 to join the U.S. Navy.
“I had run away from home when I was 17,” George recalled, chuckling at the memory. “My dad had found me. I wanted to join the Navy and he had to sign my papers. And he said, ‘OK you little bastard.’”
George wanted a career and he wanted to serve his country.
“I was in what they called DOW, which meant duration of war,” he said. “And I signed up for that and I was in for three years when the war ended in 1945.”
He was stationed in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, on a submarine base. He grinned and said it got “very cold” in the winters.
“I was in what they called a relief crew,” George said. “When the subs would come in we’d take over and fix ‘em up. And I was a diesel mechanic and motor machinists’ mate. We’d repair them and take them out and test them.”
They worked on a lot of older submarines.
“They were what they called ‘S’ boats, and they were really not in very good shape,” he said. “And then our new modern submarines came in and then they closed the base down. And then they sent me to the Philippine islands in the amphibious force.”
Before he left, he got sent home on leave. Then, while crossing the Pacific Ocean, everything in the world changed in an instant. The U.S. dropped two nuclear bombs on Japan.
“On the way to the Philippines, they had an atomic war that hit,” George explained. “And so by the time I got to the Philippines the war was over.”
He had mixed emotions hearing the news aboard a ship.
“In one way, it was sad to see all the people killed there,” he said. “But in another way it was good. We had a quick fight because we knew the war was over. Our job was to go around and pick up all the troops from Okinawa and all the different islands and bring them to the Philippines.”
George was 20 at the time and joined the U.S. Navy Reserve after the war.
“I was in the Navy Reserve for eight years after that during the Korean War but I was never called in,” he said.
He worked for the Campbell Soup Company after that. He was in charge of retail and wholesale sales in western Montana. The company had just brought on Swanson Frozen Foods, so he was introducing Swanson’s frozen dinners to customers.
“I went to work for them when I was 31 years old,” he said. “I worked for them for 31 years and I’ve been retired for 31 years.”
George has two sons, and one served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Now, he enjoys life. He said the secret to staying youthful is to always keep working. There’s also other ventures that keep him looking forward to every day.
“I go dancing with my lady friend,” he said. “We had a picnic last Sunday, and I think I danced with 12 different gals.”