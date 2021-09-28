Stories of Honor: Bill George served on a submarine base during WWII

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“On the way to the Philippines, they had an atomic war that hit,” George explained. “And so by the time I got to the Philippines the war was over.”

He had mixed emotions hearing the news aboard a ship.

“In one way, it was sad to see all the people killed there,” he said. “But in another way it was good. We had a quick fight because we knew the war was over. Our job was to go around and pick up all the troops from Okinawa and all the different islands and bring them to the Philippines.”

George was 20 at the time and joined the U.S. Navy Reserve after the war.

“I was in the Navy Reserve for eight years after that during the Korean War but I was never called in,” he said.

He worked for the Campbell Soup Company after that. He was in charge of retail and wholesale sales in western Montana. The company had just brought on Swanson Frozen Foods, so he was introducing Swanson’s frozen dinners to customers.

“I went to work for them when I was 31 years old,” he said. “I worked for them for 31 years and I’ve been retired for 31 years.”