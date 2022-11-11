Stories of Honor: Despite Vietnam's horrors, 'life's been very good' for decorated Missoulian

Note: This story discusses suicidal thoughts, violence and post-traumatic stress disorder. If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide, help is available from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 and suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

Geoffrey G. Harp didn't grow up in the type of community that saw many kids volunteer for the military during the Vietnam War.

But he went anyway, enlisting in the Marines upon graduating high school in Hanover, New Hampshire, in 1966. It was one of many notable acts in the life of a man of whom it's simplest to ask, "What haven't you done?" From decorated warfighter to newspaperman, Woodstock to world travel, Harp, 74, seems to have lived a real-life version of the ever history-adjacent Forrest Gump story.

But before he was engulfed in the horrors of the bloody Tet Offensive — and decades before he was a longtime Missoula resident, grandfather and jack-of-all-trades — Harp was just a kid growing up in a small, mostly white-collar town of academics, doctors and lawyers. His father was a professor of anthropology at nearby Dartmouth University, a bastion of Ivy League academia. Meanwhile Harp was a student who rolled up to Hanover High School on his motorcycle, usually about 20 minutes late.

The Marines quickly fixed his habitual tardiness. In a September interview at his home in Missoula's South Hills, Harp, alongside his wife, Patty Duncan Harp, said he didn't have to learn the hard way that punctuality was essential in the Marines. He shipped off to boot camp at the Corps' notorious Parris Island in South Carolina 15 days after graduation "for the worst summer of my life." Corporal punishment was common, he said, and the island was "not a great place to be."

After that, it was off to the 246-square-mile Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. The camp is one of two Marine Corps bases that trains reconnaissance Marines, and Harp was one of those recon candidates. One crucial exercise he recalled was a simulation of being captured by enemy forces, in which recon candidates attempted to escape and evade recapture.

"The idea is to escape as quickly as possible, and we did, hid out in the swamp," he said, recounting how Marine instructors playing enemy combatants would try to lure candidates out by saying the exercise had ended.

His first deployment was to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he used high-powered spotting scopes to surveil Cuban soldiers through the fence that separates the island nation from its unwanted U.S. enclave. The scopes were good enough to see which Cuban officers most often frequented a brothel nearby.

Heroism behind enemy lines

His next deployment was markedly less secure: On Thanksgiving Day 1967, Harp landed in South Vietnam. Barely two months later, on Jan. 30, 1968, the Tet Offensive kicked off as the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army simultaneously attacked hundreds of U.S. and South Vietnamese targets across the country in what became the war's largest escalation to that point. As a patrol leader within Company A, First Reconnaissance Battalion, First Marine Division, Harp said, his recon team would be covertly dropped into enemy territory, carry out ambushes on enemy forces, call in airstrikes, and gather intelligence before being extracted after about two weeks.

His team carried ace of spades playing cards printed with skulls and bearing a written message to the effect of, "this person's just been killed by recon," he said. The cards were left in the mouths of enemy combatants who were unlucky enough to encounter Harp's team. The team often worked around Da Nang in Vietnam's central highlands, Harp said, and averaged 11 enemy kills for each serious injury or fatality on the team.

The team's initial commanding officer upon Harp's arrival was a first lieutenant who "got wiped out one night with the team, lost an eye and an arm." The next first lieutenant wasn't up for the job and was quickly reassigned to work a PX store on base. After that, Cpl. Geoffrey G. Harp was in charge "and ran patrols for, well, it was easily more than a half a year where I had my own group."

A particularly harrowing incident on Aug. 22, 1968, earned Harp the Bronze Star Medal for heroism in combat. Deep into enemy territory, Harp and his 10-man recon team were working through dense foliage after being inserted into the "Elephant Valley" in Quang Nam Province, according to an official Marine citation authorizing the medal. The team's point man spotted a much larger North Vietnamese Army force nearby and moving toward the team. Harp quickly maneuvered his men into a defensive position and requested air support from armed UH-1E "Huey" helicopters.

"As the aircraft arrived, he unhesitatingly left his covered position and exposed himself to an intense volume of enemy fire in order to mark his patrol's position with a signal mirror," the citation stated. "Completely disregarding his own safety, he remained in his exposed location to assist in directing fixed-wing air strikes on the enemy, and as a result of his diligent efforts, the hostile attack was repulsed."

Being captured by the enemy wasn't an option, Harp said: "Recon, if they caught you, they didn’t keep you. They butchered you."

The citation commended Harp's "bold leadership, resolute determination and unwavering devotion to duty," as well as his 21 "long-range reconnaissance patrols deep in enemy controlled territory" and participation in seven major combat operations. The citation is also one of Harp's few physical mementos from the war: Someone stole his photo albums out of his car long ago.

During his deployment, Harp completed a Navy diving school in the Philippines. The certification led to work in Vietnam removing mines from bridges and recovering drowned soldiers. The "basically unpleasant" jobs were good for $85 a month in hazard pay.

With heroism came horrors

"There were some horrible atrocities I witnessed during the Tet Offensive," he said, recalling how the Viet Cong massacred a village's children and strung them above the village entrance with cables threaded through their heads. "Just brutal, brutal stuff. The VC were just incredible guerrilla war fighters, but this whole idea of destroying their own people because of fear didn’t work, just inhumane."

Enemy combatants would sometimes hide underwater, breathing air from above through reeds. But a grenade tossed into the water would quickly kill some and shock others or force them out, Harp said. As a diver, Harp got them out of the water and delivered them to Americans on land, who finished any work left undone by the grenade.

"It’s pretty brutal, the things that went on," he said, "but when you see your own people mutilated, you turn into a kind of savage."

More than a half-century later, Harp said, "I suffer greatly from PTSD," and he visits with a psychologist at a Veterans Affairs clinic. He's in close contact with some former teammates. Some are almost constantly suicidal, he said, while others seem fine. Patty said the couple's dog is "an incredible companion" for Harp, who jokingly added, "who drives me crazy."

Harsh homecoming

What Harp didn't realize while he was fighting the enemy, and for survival, was that the Tet Offensive had begun to turn popular opinion of the conflict in the U.S. against the war. The offensive broke the facade of an unassailable U.S. military quashing the technologically inferior North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong guerrillas, and raised the specter of expanded drafts into military service. Upon returning home after 12 months and 20 days in Vietnam, Harp discovered that many Americans weren't pleased with his service.

"You go from that to home, where people are spitting on you and calling you names," he said. "Go to college and everyone hates you because of what you did. It was a very hard time to come home."

Going to college, for Harp, meant a short stint at Keene State College in New Hampshire before he enrolled at the University of Montana in Missoula, initially to study English but then as a journalism major. Harp took abuse from some UM classmates who disdained his military service.

"It's 51 years later, and I’ll always be bitter," he said. "I didn’t expect to come home to parades and bells and whistles … but instead people were putting you down all the time. Nobody’s coming up calling me a baby killer now. Those that did paid a price right on the spot. That’s the way it was."

As a student journalist at the Montana Kaimin, one of Harp's beats was UM's ROTC program. He was given the beat because of his military experience, and "every story I came back with, the student editor would look at it and throw it in the wastebasket because he didn’t like the military."

Ironically, Harp found a warm welcome at the very zenith of hippie counterculture in the late '60s. From Aug. 15–18, 1969, Harp was in Bethel, New York, on Max Yasgur's dairy farm, for a music festival: Woodstock.

"I was treated beautifully by every crazy hippie that was there," he recalled with a grin. "It was a huge culture shock but great music, and pretty fun smoke. It was fun, I just walked around with my mouth hanging open at all the flower children, not being one. And I really enjoyed it, what I remember."

Around the world, a civilian

Armed with a UM journalism degree, Harp moved back to New Hampshire and worked as a reporter at a weekly newspaper, but "the pay was lousy." One day while skiing in Vermont, he ran into a Norwegian businessman and family friend whom Harp's father met when his Fulbright Scholarship took the family to Denmark in 1959 and '60. After the ski encounter, the friend went back to Norway "and pulled a bunch of strings to get me visas," which led to Harp working construction and groundskeeping in Norway for a time.

After that, back in the U.S., he took on a long list of jobs over the decades.

"That’s something, unfortunately, that happened to a lot of us," he said. "It’s a mental thing. I’ve bounced through a zillion jobs through my life."

"I’ve worked in the woods as a sawyer here, I was a sawyer in Colorado, I’ve worked as a ranch hand, lot of construction jobs, my last big job I sold insurance," he said, rattling off a litany of occupations. "Trained to be a wildland firefighter — trained, was going to be on a tanker. We were number 11 on the call list, never got out there. But the training was good, I got my card."

The ever-changing jobs, Patty theorized, was a product of Marine life: "I think it’s the Marine thing, I don’t think they want to be told what to do again." Harp agreed that they "don’t like being told what to do, most people don't. It’s made it very tough for Patty."

But he always came back to Missoula, and four decades ago Patty, also 74 but a Missoula native, kept him here.

"Kept coming back here for the fishing and what not," he said, smiling at Patty, "and then one day hooked up with this gal and put my anchor down, and been here ever since."

At the time, Patty was about to move to Hawaii for a job, but Harp kept her in Missoula. ("Screwed that one up, didn’t I," Harp joked.) A longtime travel agent, Patty made sure the two still crisscrossed the world. In early September the couple toured Jamaica. A few weeks later they were scheduled to fly to the East Coast for a cruise up the U.S. and Canadian Atlantic coast.

The two still hunt, fish and ski the mountains of Montana, or some far-flung destination — but that's if they're not visiting their daughter, an Air Force veteran who completed two tours in Iraq, on her and her husband's ranch near Philipsburg, or their son in Rhode Island. They have six grandkids between their two children.

Harp still works out at the gym multiple times a week. He wishes he could still build more muscle, though. A mishap during a routine procedure left him with pneumonia in early September, but he was well on the mend by the end of the month.

Patty "parties a lot harder than I do now," he said, prompting her to laugh and remind him that he used to party much harder. He fessed up: "They refer to it as self-medicating. Got that under control."

Through it all, "life's been very good," Harp said. "Ups and down for all of us. But we’re still here."