Stories of Honor: Donald Schrage went from high school to highly classified

Donald A. Schrage’s dream was always to own a little cabin near a lake. After a youth of ranching, two years in the Army and 30-plus years in the trucking industry, he finally got what he dreamed of.

In 1951, after high school, 20-year-old Schrage and three other graduates from Stevensville High School volunteered for the military.

Schrage spent 16 weeks at basic training at Camp Roberts in San Miguel, California. Originally, Schrage desired to be a rifleman, but when an intelligence school opportunity for the Korean War was placed in front of him, he took it.

Protecting and transporting language interpreters was one of Schrage’s main duties while overseas. “(Interpreters) would scan enemy transmissions on the radio, then they’d write them down,” Schrage explained. “We ended up knowing when they were going to attack and where. You could see why that was real top secret stuff.

"I was there when we had to cease fire in August of 1953," Schrage said. "We were standing up there, looking at them, and they were looking at us across the canyon."

He explained that during cease-fire activities, a member of an artillery outlet told Schrage that if anything were to happen, he had orders to take out Schrage and his small intelligence group. "When you're in top security stuff, you're expendable," Schrage confessed.

In the two years that Schrage served in the Army, he reached the ranking of private first class. Serving in Korea earned Schrage a Bronze Star Medal. The Bronze Star, the fourth-highest medal in the military, is given to those recognized for heroism and merit in service in the combat zone.

Schrage received this medal in 2002, nearly 50 years after he was recommended for it.

After Korea, Schrage left the military and came back home to Montana. He explained that after his service, he spent time partying, driving logging trucks and chasing girls, until he found his wife in 1955.

“Back then, driving logging trucks was pretty dangerous, and I decided I didn’t want to leave a widow, so I quit,” Schrage said. He then went on to work for the Montana Power Company. His work there is still relevant today, as he and his team were responsible for putting in natural gas lines throughout the entire city of Missoula.

Now, at the age of 91, Schrage considers himself one of the lucky ones.

“You do your best, do your job, stay alert,” Schrage said. “A lot of it is just luck.”

Schrage now lives a peaceful life near Swan Lake in Lake County, in the cabin he’s always dreamed about.