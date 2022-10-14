Stories of Honor: From Marines and Army to Missoula Police

Lifelong Missoula resident Chris Kaneff recently retired from the Missoula Police Department after 21 years in law enforcement and several years spent serving overseas in the Army.

Kaneff got started in the Marine Corps. He joined right out of high school and went to San Diego for training about six days after graduating. He served in the first Gulf War, then moved to Montana in August of 1995 when he joined the Army National Guard in Big Sky.

When he left the Marine Corps, Kaneff went to college in Missoula and eventually landed a job at the police department in 2000.

“I had gotten out of the Army National Guard and was focused on my family and my career and then 9/11 happened,” he said.

The events of 9/11 galvanized two more overseas deployments for Kaneff, which he said was rough as a young parent but a necessary response in the wake of the terrorist attacks.

“It was a pretty big eye-opener,” Kaneff said of 9/11.

Being in the Marine Corps is a tradition in Kaneff’s family. He grew up watching his father serve.

“It was the example set for me,” Kaneff said. Kaneff spent most of his adult life in public service. He was in Iraq during the first Gulf War in 1991, and did his second tour as a lieutenant in 2004 and 2005. His last tour as a captain was from 2009 to 2011.

Kaneff received the Bronze Star Medal during his second tour in 2004. The award recognizes ground combat operations.

Kaneff’s children are following in his footsteps. His oldest daughter served in the Army, and his oldest son is a Marine Corps member.

When he was back home in Montana, Kaneff worked in Missoula law enforcement. He retired last year from the Missoula Police Department after 21 years as a police officer.

Now, partially retired at 52, Kaneff fills his time with a part-time job at the Missoula County Courthouse as a bailiff for district court hearings.

As a responding officer for over 20 years, Kaneff said seeing the courtroom operations and the whole criminal justice process has been an informative experience for him.

“To see how they process through the entire court system is pretty interesting,” he said.

Kaneff is also a member of the honor guard of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW). He helps with funerals on a regular basis at the veteran cemetery in Missoula.