Stories of Honor: Johnson promotes mental health services for fellow vets

For Anton Johnson, helping other veterans after his own service ended has filled many corners of his career.

When he was growing up in Brainerd, Minnesota, he envisioned a career as an outdoors instructor. Years later, getting people outside is still a part of what he does. He’s the executive director of XSports4Vets, a nonprofit that takes veterans out to riverboard, climb, skydive or even play disc golf — activities that offer the adrenaline and camaraderie that renew the family atmosphere they find in the service.

He also is the post commander of the Ole Beck VFW Post 209, which involves reaching out to service members who’ve seen combat and provide services along with a sense of community. At the Missoula Vet Center, he gives suicide prevention trainings as an outreach specialist.

The unifying thread in Johnson’s jobs is, ultimately, preventing veterans from attempting suicide.

“That mission is closely connected to me, from my losses of service members in my life,” he said.

Promoting awareness and providing access to mental health care and suicide prevention training are ways to push back against the older culture of stigmatization and avoiding help. Otherwise, “it doesn’t get talked about and it doesn’t get addressed,” he said.

These jobs help create connections. He said that often veterans enlist at a young age, develop close bonds and become like family because of the nature of their work. That’s a key thing that “veterans lose once we leave the service.”

Deployments end at different times, people move to different parts of the country, which creates a sense of loss. His organizations and others like them can help be a bridge to life outside of the armed forces.

That means “the quicker their recovery is going to be and their reintegration back to the civilian side of things,” he said.

When Johnson was 17, he signed up with the U.S. Army. By 19, he’d completed basic training and was deployed to Afghanistan. As a combat engineer with the rank of specialist, his mission was to locate landmines and weapons caches. Once found, he and the team would dispose of them, “mostly by blowing them up,” he said. The stress could run high but the work was rewarding, since they were removing deadly armaments from the field and protecting fellow service members.

When he returned to the U.S. in 2005, he enrolled at the University of Montana to study social work and joined the Army Reserve unit.

Here on campus, he discovered XSports4Vets, which at the time was a pilot project and is now a full-fledged nonprofit. They take veterans of all ages and experience levels outside, free of charge, for safe and enthralling experiences that can spark the adrenaline they’re used to working in a unit.

Social work and introducing others to the outdoors were coming together.

“I realized it was my mission to help veterans who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and thoughts of suicide,” he said. That’s possible through introducing them to a new activity, a chance to spend time in a healthy environment and make connections. Hearing from fellow veterans about what’s worked for them carries weight.

And so going riverboarding — in which you get into a wetsuit with fins and lie down on a board on your stomach down Alberton Gorge — serves multiple purposes.

“The experiences I’ve had and the connections I’ve made with veterans we’ve taken out on trips has been the true motivating factor of why I continue to give my time to the nonprofit world. Veterans’ stories that they share, and how different events have impacted them, really pushes me to keep going. Hearing the stories of people who were struggling and found connection, either in the activity or with camaraderie that really kept them connected to this, this world can make such an impact on somebody to keep them going,” he said.

It’s work that’s ongoing on multiple fronts. Through Wounded Warriors, they’ve been lobbying for expanded care through the recently passed PACT Act, which would cover exposure to toxic chemicals such as burn pits.