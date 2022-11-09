Stories of Honor: Liermann wanted order and he got it through service

Before Tanner Liermann was a student at the University of Montana, he was a Marine.

In January 2017, 18-year-old Liermann didn't know what was next for him. After seeing a friend of his graduate from the Marine Corps boot camp, he decided to give it a shot. "I was like 'OK, I need to do something,'" Liermann explained. "I was on a path to nowhere."

Liermann chose the Marines with the intention of joining the hardest branch. After boot camp, he went through the Marine Combat Training Battalion, a 29-day course for non-infantry Marines. From there, he became a generator mechanic.

Within the first two years of Liermann's time as a Marine, he served overseas in both Japan and Australia. Liermann served as a part of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The MEU is a quick-response force that is prepared to handle unexpected conflict around the world, but in Liermann's case, off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.

Liermann's peers assumed that he would stay in the Marines his whole life because of his dedication to his service. But, for him, staying as an enlisted Marine wasn't all he felt he could accomplish.

"For me, I knew that I had more potential," Liermann confessed. "Rather than stay in and hope that I get accepted into Officer School, I decided that I'd get out, go do school on my own, and if it's something I want after that, then I can go back into (the Marines)."

While rejoining is not out of the picture entirely for Liermann, he thinks he's on the right track now. Liermann strives for a family life that he doesn't believe the Marines can give him.

Liermann, now 24, joined the Marines to gain order and discipline, and he feels like he gained that and much more. "I gained confidence," he said. "I used to be scared to take on any job in fear of not doing it right or in fear of the responsibility. After I got out, I took on every responsibility I could."

At UM, Liermann studies wildlife biology with a minor in nonprofit administration. He hopes to wrap up his studies in the spring of 2025 with aspirations to work with an outdoor nonprofit organization, like Backcountry Hunters & Anglers or Montana FWP.