Stories of Honor: Marine connects to 'common humanity' through military service

By all means, Mandy MH Brannon considers herself a Missoulian. At the age of 12, Brannon's family moved out to Missoula from Wisconsin, and she has since called this city home.

Brannon, now 45, is a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps. Since joining in 2001, Brannon has served mostly as a logistics officer, all over the world.

When the 9/11 attacks took place, Brannon decided it was her time to be a part of her generation's call to arms.

"There's going to be an organized response," she told her roommates at the time. "I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm going to join the military."

Brannon was already a college graduate when she decided to join the Marine Corps, meaning she could enter the service with an officer ranking. But with experience only in retail and television media and production, she decided to take the traditional path.

"If I really want to do this, it will be step-by-step, small bites," Brannon told herself back in 2001. "I want to learn if I can be a good Marine first."

Brannon's father served in Vietnam as a Marine, which is part of the reason she chose to be one. The other reason: Brannon wanted to serve in the hardest branch.

Three weeks after the attacks, Brannon, then 22, entered boot camp. Soon after, she became a photographer at Parris Island in South Carolina. She quickly became an officer.

"Having that baseline experience as a Junior Enlisted Marine really helped me understand their perspective," she explained. "If I got the opportunity to become an officer, I wanted to be able to empathize with them as I led them."

Following her time as an officer, Brannon became a logistics officer, the role that she would stick with for the remainder of her time in service. Brannon spent three years around Japan, serving on the mainland in Honshu and off shore on the island of Okinawa.

She then went on to serve in Iraq in two subsequent deployments in 2008 and 2009. During her first deployment to Iraq, at Camp Fallujah, she served as a senior watch officer to a combat logistics battalion, tracking convoys throughout the area.

In her second Iraq deployment, Brannon was tasked with de-militarizing and turning over base control back to the Iraqi government in preparation for the U.S. military's withdrawal from the country.

After her tours in Iraq, she worked at the Officer Candidate School as an adviser in Quantico, Virginia. Brannon became pregnant with her first child, and her husband, also a Marine, was preparing to serve two straight years in Okinawa.

"At this time, I had a little 8-month-old baby," Brannon said. "The parental policies that the Marine Corps had at the time made it very, very difficult to have a career and also be a parent. So, I chose to go to the reserves."

Brannon went to Okinawa with her husband and completed professional military education courses. She was also enrolled in online courses through the University of Montana's MBA program to prepare herself for coming back to the states.

Through her service, Brannon earned 12 personal awards. She is now a member of the Talent Team, an all-volunteer team that works in part with the Marine Innovation Unit with the Marine Corps Reservists.

While Brannon takes many lessons away from the military, one of her biggest takeaways is the confidence she gained in herself while serving.

"You can have all the self-doubt in the world, but at the end of the day you gotta get the job done," she said. "Progressively, through the years and through the ranks, that has built confidence for me to look at problems and break them down."

Brannon never anticipated that she would make the Marine Corps her life.

"I wasn't even sure I'd make it through recruit training," she confessed. "It's been a step-by-step process."

Over the years she tried to convince herself that she would go back to civilian life, but going to different places and meeting different people always kept her in.

"I found connection and belonging as I grew professionally and personally throughout my service," Brannon said. "It was hard, obviously at times, but life is hard. National defense was never on my professional horizon, yet it’s become a calling connection, routinely, that grants a bright line of not only my American citizenship, but my connection to my common humanity."